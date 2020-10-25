Football Football England cancels Germany friendly after positive COVID test The England women's soccer team has called off Tuesday's friendly against Germany after a member of its backroom team tested positive for COVID-19 Reuters 25 October, 2020 18:13 IST The England side has not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY Reuters 25 October, 2020 18:13 IST The England women's soccer team has called off Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Wiesbaden after a member of its backroom team tested positive for COVID-19.“While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support,” England coach Phil Neville said in a statement.The England side has not played a game since losing 1-0 to Spain at the SheBelieves Cup in March. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos