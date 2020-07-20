Juventus vs Lazio LIVE: Ronaldo, Immobile lock horns in Serie A clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has brushed off questions about his future with the Serie A leader, saying that such speculation is simply part of the sport and that he intends to honour his contract.

“My future is tomorrow,” Sarri told reporters ahead of Monday's match at home to fourth-placed Lazio. “We have to concentrate on our the matches, starting from tomorrow. The rest is a consequence.

“Asking me about if I am worried for my future is like asking a Formula One driver if he is afraid to go fast,” added the 61-year-old.

“It's part of my profession -- if you win, you are doing well, if you lose, you are doing badly... Football is difficult, wherever you are.”

Sarri is in the first year of a three-season contract but it has been a bumpy ride even though the Turin side is closing in on a ninth successive title.

He has struggled to impose his own style of football, having to build a team around 35-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and Juve has failed to win any of its last three games. it also lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli on penalties last month.

Sarri said the current situation, where the final 12 rounds of Serie A matches have been crammed into six weeks following a three-month stoppage due to the coronavirus, was tough for all the teams.

“It's a strange moment because ... it's difficult for everyone,” he said.

Juventus has 77 points with five matches to play, six ahead of Inter Milan -- which was away to AS Roma later on Sunday -- and Atalanta, which has played one game more. Lazio has 69 after taking only one point from its last four matches.



PREDICTED XI

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur; Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa

Lazio: Thomas Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Bastos; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Alberto Jordan Lukaku; Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo