MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final

Salma Paralluelo scored the game-winning goal deep in extra time for a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, then added La Roja’s breakthrough goal in the 81st minute of the 2-1 semifinal victory over Sweden.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 09:50 IST - 3 MINS READ

AP
(File) Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates scoring their first goal
(File) Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates scoring their first goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

(File) Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates scoring their first goal | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Salma Paralluelo could have been preparing for next year’s Olympics if she’d decided to stick with track and not make the switch to football.

But she did pick soccer add the 19-year-old winger has been a super-sub that helped lift Spain into the Women’s World Cup final. Spain plays England on Sunday in the first all-European final since 2003.

“We’re over the moon to be through to the final,” said Paralluelo, who was treated for what appeared to be cramps in Friday’s training session.

ALSO READ:FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mutiny cloud dissipated as Spain thrives without unhappy players

“It’s incomparable. It’s so hard to get here and we managed to do so. And now we can dream big.” Paralluelo has been one of the brightest young stars of the tournament and scored two crucial goals to help Spain inch closer to its first major trophy.

She scored the game-winning goal deep in extra time for a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, then added La Roja’s breakthrough goal in the 81st minute of the 2-1 semifinal victory over Sweden.

Both times she came off the bench and both times she earned Player of the Match honors. She also became the youngest player to score an extra-time goal in the World Cup.

“Salma is a player with an enormous potential. And she’s not reached her best yet,” Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

“She’s a very young player who has been training one year in football specifically, and the best of Salma we’ll see it in the future. Now she’s excellent, but in the future, it’s going to be much more.” Paralluelo is among several young players who have emerged at the World Cup, including 18-year-old Colombia forward Linda Caicedo, 20-year-old Australian forward Mary Fowler, and 21-year-old forward Lauren James of England.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, 23, leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.

As a child growing up in Zaragoza, Spain, Paralluelo excelled at both soccer and track. She set under-20 records for Spain in the 400 meters and the 400 hurdles. She also competed in the 2019 European Indoor Championships.

ALSO READ: Sarina Wiegman is going nowhere! England FA shuts down speculation on USWNT move

At the same time, she was winning trophies for her country in soccer. She was on the Spanish squad that won the 2018 under-17 World Cup in Uruguay and 2022 under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

In her 2022 debut for the senior national team this past November, she scored a hat trick in a friendly against Argentina. She has eight goals in 14 total matches with the team.

Paralluelo went all-in on soccer in 2022 when she signed a contract with Spanish club Barcelona. In 29 total appearances with the team across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, she scored 15 goals.

After winning its fourth straight league title in Spain, Barcelona came from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in June to win the Champions League.

Nine players from Barcelona are on the Spanish national team. Two of their teammates — Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh — play for England.

ALSO READ: A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals

In the victory over Sweden, Paralluelo came in as a second-half substitute for Barcelona teammate and two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who has been working her way back from an ACL tear last year before the European Championships. In the quarterfinals, she subbed in for Alba Redondo.

Being a boost off the bench is something Paralluelo said she doesn’t mind.

“We’re a team,” she said.

“Others have come off the bench with the same attitude — to give their all and win the match.” 

Related Topics

Salma Paralluelo /

Spain /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final
    AP
  2. Novak Djokovic cruises past Gael Monfils into Cincinnati 0pen quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mutiny cloud dissipated as Spain thrives without unhappy players
    Reuters
  4. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mutiny cloud dissipated as Spain thrives without unhappy players
    Reuters
  3. Sarina Wiegman is going nowhere! England FA shuts down speculation on USWNT move
    AFP
  4. Lionel Messi: FIFA World Cup was the most important trophy for me, not thinking about Ballon d’Or
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Lionel Messi buries PSG nightmare under the American dream of Inter Miami
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final
    AP
  2. Novak Djokovic cruises past Gael Monfils into Cincinnati 0pen quarterfinals
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Mutiny cloud dissipated as Spain thrives without unhappy players
    Reuters
  4. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alcaraz overcomes rain to gain revenge on Paul in Cincinnati
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment