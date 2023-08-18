MagazineBuy Print

Sarina Wiegman is going nowhere! England FA shuts down speculation on USWNT move

The United States are looking for a new coach following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, who oversaw their worst World Cup ever, but England’s Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham moved swiftly to shut down any speculation Wiegman could succeed Andonovski.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 08:16 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: “One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy.
Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: "One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy. | Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill
infoIcon

Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: “One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy. | Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill

Any approach for England coach Sarina Wiegman would “100 percent” be rejected, the country’s football association said ahead of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against Spain.

The United States are looking for a new coach following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, who oversaw their worst World Cup ever when they went out in the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman played college football in the United States, but England’s Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham moved swiftly to shut down any speculation she could succeed Andonovski.

ALSO READ: Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

ALSO READ:Nike v. Adidas: FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsors gear up for England, Spain finale

Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: “One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy.

“We’ve seen lots of rumours and look, she is a special talent. We know that. From our side, she’s obviously contracted through until 2025.”

Bullingham said the FA was happy with Wiegman’s performance.

“We think she’s doing a great job. We’re obviously huge supporters of her and I think hopefully she feels the same way,” he said.

ALSO READ:Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England smashes television records

Wiegman has guided England to their first World Cup final, having also led them to glory on home soil last summer in the European Championship.

Wiegman also took her native Netherlands to the European crown and the World Cup final four years ago, before losing 2-0 to the United States.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
