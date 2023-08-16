Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

England has made the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time by beating Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo earned the Lionesses a 3-1 win over the host nation.

England coach Sarina Wiegman will be boosted by the availability of forward Lauren James for the final against Spain on Sunday at the Stadium Australia.

READ | Australia vs England highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1

James was sent off in the Round of 16 win over Nigeria for a stamp on Michelle Alozie. The 21-year-old was subsequently banned during England’s wins over Colombia and Australia in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The Chelsea forward has scored three goals in four matches in the tournament.

Wiegman said of the red card, “It’s a huge lesson to learn but it’s not something she really did on purpose. I’ve spoken to her. I just said, ‘That happens sometimes with human beings’. You’re in such an intense game, such an emotional game and in a split second she lost her emotions. Of course, she apologised and feels really, really bad. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone.”