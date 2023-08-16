Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses

Full time! AUS 1 - 3 ENG

England will face Spain in the world cup final! The hosts Australia fall just before the final. A great tournament for the team as this is their best ever finish in a Women’s World Cup.

England were the better team across the entirety of 90 minutes. Ella Toone’s stunning strike put them in front at half-time. Australia got one back through Kerr midway through the second half.

But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt. England will travel to Stadium Australia again on Sunday for the final against Spain.