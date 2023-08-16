Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses

- August 16, 2023 17:36Join us on Sunday!
End of the action at the Stadium Australia in Sydney today. Join us for Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday, 20th August.
- August 16, 2023 17:32Kerr in disbelief!
Kerr’s equaliser brought the hosts right back into contest but it just wasn’t enough on the night.
Credit - Reuters
- August 16, 2023 17:29History for the Lionesses!
- August 16, 2023 17:24Full time! AUS 1 - 3 ENG
England will face Spain in the world cup final! The hosts Australia fall just before the final. A great tournament for the team as this is their best ever finish in a Women’s World Cup.
England were the better team across the entirety of 90 minutes. Ella Toone’s stunning strike put them in front at half-time. Australia got one back through Kerr midway through the second half.
But goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt. England will travel to Stadium Australia again on Sunday for the final against Spain.
- August 16, 2023 17:2390+6 AUS 1 - 3 ENG
A last-ditch attempt from Australia with a long ball towards Kerr but its too far ahead.
- August 16, 2023 17:2290+5’
The substitute Chloe Kelly gets a yellow for preventing the goalkick from being taken quickly. Only the second card of the game.
- August 16, 2023 17:2090+3’ AUS 1 - 3 ENG
Keira Walsh brings out an important tackle in the box to get the ball away from Chidiac. Appeals for a penalty but play carries on.
- August 16, 2023 17:1990+2’
England with control of the ball in the right wing. A little bit of time-wasting going on inbetween each throw-in.
- August 16, 2023 17:1890’
The other goalscorer Ella Toone makes way for Niamh Charles. 6 minutes of stoppage time added on.
- August 16, 2023 17:1789’ AUS 1 - 3 ENG
The result almost seems beyond doubt now. Russo’s goal the killer blow for Australia.
Alex Chidiac replaces Gorry for the hosts and Chloe Kelly replaces the goalscorer Russo.
- August 16, 2023 17:1386’ Russo scores!!
Goal!!! Russo scores England’s third! Excellent through ball from Hemp to find Russo in space and she drives it into the far post, past a diving Arnold. A goal very much similar to the one against Colombia
- August 16, 2023 17:1385’
Chance for Kerr again!! The corner in to the crowded box is half punched out by Earps. Falls straight to Kerr who misses from eight yards out. She can’t believe she’s missed and so can’t the spectators!
- August 16, 2023 17:1183’ AUS 1 - 2 ENG
Vine with another chance after Carter lost the ball, Earps spills it but the defence is there at the right place to clear the ball. Was a good stop from Earps though.
- August 16, 2023 17:1081’ Chance!!
Kerr with a great chance to equalize! Fowler stands up a wonderful curling cross for Kerr who gets too much on it and it goes over the crossbar.
- August 16, 2023 17:0779’ AUS 1 - 2 ENG
Australia with players in the box after a quick transition but Lucy Bronze is there to head the ball out and deal with the danger.
Emily Van Egmond replaces the centre-back Polkinghorne for the hosts.
- August 16, 2023 17:0477’
Russo finds some space down the left wing, the centre back cuts out her route to goal as she is forced to turn backwards and find Hemp, who finds Stanway, whose shot is way off target.
- August 16, 2023 17:0274’ AUS 1 - 2 ENG
A see-saw second half here at Sydney, Australia came out fighting and a five minute spell saw it in complete control. But England has hit back, albeit with some luck and the hosts have a huge task ahead of them again.
Cortnee Vine replaces Raso for the hosts.
- August 16, 2023 16:5871’ England lead!!!
Hemp scores!! Carpenter fails to deal with the long ball towards Hemp and the English player punishes her by scoring past Arnold in goal. Carpenter losing balance while trying to shove Hemp out of the way and the England lead again!
AUS 1 - 2 ENG
- August 16, 2023 16:5670’ Chance!!
Bronze stands up a cross from the right side byline which almost catches Arnold out. England almost retaking the lead there after a difficult five minutes.
Chance again!!! Hemp puts in a cross from the left and Russo’s header is just wide!!
- August 16, 2023 16:5366’ AUS 1 - 1 ENG
Kerr finds space near the left hand post again but Jess Carter brings out a slide tackle to get the ball behind for a corner. The corner is close to the keeper and Earps punches it away.
- August 16, 2023 16:5063’ Kerr equalises!!
Goal!! The hosts win the ball back near their box and captain Kerr runs at the defence and scores a long-range screamer to get Australia level! A goal of the tournament contender!
AUS 1 - 1 ENG
- August 16, 2023 16:4861’ AUS 0 - 1 ENG
Fowler with some wonderful footwork at the edge of the box to create some space for herself. She tees it to Kayley whose cross is wayward and goes behind for a goalkick.
- August 16, 2023 16:4558’
The corner is deep and captain Bright gets her head to it. Goes narrowly past the post though.
- August 16, 2023 16:4557’ AUS 0 - 1 ENG
Much more control of possession for Australia in this half, no clear cut chance so far on target though. England content with playing the waiting game for now.
A ball over the top finds Hemp and her shot has to be dealt with by Arnold. Corner for England.
- August 16, 2023 16:4254’
Promising attack for the hosts. Kayley Raso finds some space down the right wing but her pass for Carpenter is overhit and goes out for a goalkick.
- August 16, 2023 16:3850’ AUS 0 - 1 ENG
England counter after stealing the ball at the edge of its box. Ball is played forward towards Ella Toone but Hunt intervenes.
- August 16, 2023 16:3649’
Caitlin Foord at the end of the cross this time but her header is straight at the keeper Earps. The hosts showing much more urgency at the beginning of the second half.
- August 16, 2023 16:3547’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
A cross in from the right wing and Sam Kerr almost gets her head on it. The centre-back does well to not give her space and the ball pops up and Earps holds on to avert the danger.
- August 16, 2023 16:33Second half is underway!
The hosts get us underway in the second 45. An early burst of pace from Carpenter but the defence deal with the danger.
- August 16, 2023 16:30The Goalscorer!
- August 16, 2023 16:21Half-Time
Its advantage England at Sydney after Ella Toone’s stunning strike to the top corner. England has been the more threatening team throughout the half and go in with a well-deserved lead.
Tony Gustavsson will have his work cut out as the hosts will have to gain more control of the play. His team have been reliant on counter attacks and haven’t had much success. Join is in around ten minutes for the second half.
- August 16, 2023 16:1845+1’
A cross in from the left flank from Catley, just a whisker away from Sam Kerr’s jump as Australia attempt to level the scores in first half stoppage time.
- August 16, 2023 16:1745’
Another corner for Australia after Bronze has to clear the cross from the right flank away. The corner comes to nothing though as England clear the ball away.
One minute of stoppage time
- August 16, 2023 16:1543’
Daly has a chance to double the lead after she heads a cross from Greenwood. Arnold makes the save but looks like Daly pushed the defender before meeting the ball.
- August 16, 2023 16:1240’ AUS 0 - 1 ENG
The home side will have to comeback from a goal down to make their first World Cup final. They haven’t created much in the first half, with England taking control of the midfield so far. Australia has been forced to rely on quick counters to progress up the field.
- August 16, 2023 16:0736’ England score!!
Toone opens the scoring!! England’s number 10 finds the right corner of the goal with an outside the boot finish. Russo cut the ball back for her former teammate and Toone does the rest. England take the deserved lead!
AUS 0 - 1 ENG
- August 16, 2023 16:0635’
England back in control of possession after a phase of Australian attacks. The away side has managed thrice the number of passes the hosts have managed.
- August 16, 2023 16:0432’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
A threatening attack for Australia, Raso finds Carpenter with some space down the right wing but her cross is too high and goes behind the two strikers in the box.
- August 16, 2023 16:0029’
Almost half an hour into the semifinal and Australia is yet to register a shot in the match. It has a chance through a corner as Catley puts the cross in. The cross finds Raso at the far post and her shot is deflected behind.
- August 16, 2023 15:5726’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
Greenwood stands up a long ball towards the far post from the left side touchline but Arnold is quick on her feet to come and pouch the ball. England creating a few spaces down the wings to put these crosses in.
- August 16, 2023 15:5524’
Another strong challenge on Sam Kerr, this time a high boot by Jess Carter. That’s the third such foul on the Matildas’ captain.
- August 16, 2023 15:5322’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
Lauren Hemp does well to turn her marker and finds a through ball to Russo but the home defence are back in numbers and Russo has no space to get a shot away.
- August 16, 2023 15:5120’
A sense of calm in the game now after the consistent exchange of possession in the early minutes. England recycling possession well, and just as we say that Stanway plays the ball too far ahead and the away team loses the momentum.
- August 16, 2023 15:5017’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
Ella Toone finds Alessia Russo with some space down the right side of the penalty box, but her shot is off target, hitting the side netting.
- August 16, 2023 15:4715’
Australia making some progress down the right flank, Carpenter finds Raso and she tries to make her way through but the English defence deals with the danger.
- August 16, 2023 15:4312’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
England gets the ball down the right flank and the cross comes in from Bronze with Daly lurking at the far post, but the defender does well to get in front and clear the ball.
- August 16, 2023 15:4110’ First Booking!
Alex Greenwood with a nasty tackle on Sam Kerr near the centre circle and she becomes the first player in the referee’s book.
- August 16, 2023 15:409’ Chance again!!
Chance for England this time!! Stanway has a glorious chance to open the scoring after the ball over the top finds her in space, but she hits it straight at Arnold and England has to settle for a corner.
- August 16, 2023 15:387’
A continuous press employed by the Australian midfield as England struggle to get the ball to its attacking players.
Chance!! The hosts win the ball back and the through ball is played to Sam Kerr, but Earps bring out an important save!
- August 16, 2023 15:354’
Neither team with control of the ball in the early phases of the game. Both teams attacking down the flanks in the early minutes.
- August 16, 2023 15:321’ AUS 0 - 0 ENG
Early foul on Sam Kerr by Keira Walsh near the centre circle and the home support letting their feelings known.
- August 16, 2023 15:31Kick-off at Sydney
Australia in its traditional yellow and green kit for today’s semifinal. England sporting its blue kit.
England get us underway at Sydney!
- August 16, 2023 15:28Almost there!
The teams stride out to the centre at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The players are hyped and belt out the national anthems. The home support creating a vociferous atmosphere.
- August 16, 2023 15:26Almost level in the social media war as well!
- August 16, 2023 15:24Seven minutes to kick-off
The players are hyped up and ready in the tunnel as we countdown to kick-off in the Women’s World Cup semifinal.
- August 16, 2023 15:20The gaffer has his say
- August 16, 2023 15:15Back in the starting lineup!
Credit - Women’s World Cup twitter
- August 16, 2023 15:1020 minute countdown!
- August 16, 2023 15:07Form Guide
- Australia - W-L-W-W-W
England - W-W-W-W-W
- Australia - W-L-W-W-W
- August 16, 2023 15:00All set for the Lionesses
- August 16, 2023 14:55No guesses where the fan loyalties lie!
Credit - Reuters
- August 16, 2023 14:52Head-to-head record
The two teams have faced each other on four occasions with England winning two, Australia winning one and one contest ending in a draw.
The most recent meeting between the two teams, in a friendly in April, ended with a win for Australia, thanks to goals from Sam Kerr (surprise!) and Charlotte Grant.
- August 16, 2023 14:47A blockbuster clash on our hands!
- August 16, 2023 14:44Match Preview
Australia and England clash in the Women’s World Cup semifinals on Wednesday in Sydney in the latest instalment of a long-standing sporting rivalry between the countries.
Co-hosts Australia has the nation behind them for the first World Cup semifinal in its history and Stadium Australia will be heaving with an anticipated crowd of about 80,000.
Its heart-stopping penalty shootout win over France in the quarterfinals on Saturday was one of the most-viewed television sporting events in Australia in almost two decades.
But England is the European champions and will be favourite to reach the final of the World Cup for the first time, even if it must face down a hostile crowd.
- AP
Read full preview here: Australia, England primed for blockbuster semifinal clash
- August 16, 2023 14:39D-Day at Sydney
- August 16, 2023 14:33Lineups are out!!
England: Mary Earps (GK); Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (C); Rachel Daly, Jess Carter, Georgia Stanway; Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo
Australia: Arnold (GK); Polkinghorne, Hunt, Catley, Carpernter; Cooney-Cross, Raso, Gorry, Foord; Kerr (C), Fowler
- August 16, 2023 14:31Where can we watch the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England?
The FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.
The match will also be live streamed via the Fancode app.
- August 16, 2023 14:28When and where is the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England?
The FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England will kick-off at 3:30pm IST and will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
- August 16, 2023 14:25Stay Tuned!!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England. Stay Tuned for further updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji
- Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
- Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses
- Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?
- East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: Streaming info, preview; Lineups announced
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE