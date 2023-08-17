MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England smashes television records

A staggering 11.5 million people tuned in at some point to Wednesday’s match in Sydney, which the Lionesses won 3-1, out of a population of around 25 million.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 09:03 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Football fans react during the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup semifinal as viewership records were broken. 
Football fans react during the Australia vs England Women's World Cup semifinal as viewership records were broken.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Football fans react during the Australia vs England Women’s World Cup semifinal as viewership records were broken.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Matildas’ crushing Women’s World Cup semifinal loss to England was the most watched television show in Australia on record, data showed Thursday, as their exploits captivated the nation.

A staggering 11.5 million people tuned in at some point to Wednesday’s match in Sydney, which the Lionesses won 3-1, out of a population of around 25 million. The average audience was 7.13 million.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia coach Gustavsson rues what might have been after England loss

The country’s free-to-air host broadcaster Channel Seven said it was the most-watched programme, sport or otherwise, since the current rating system was established in 2001.

“The Matildas have rewritten the history books,” said Seven’s head of network sport Lewis Martin. “Australia was captivated last night as the Matildas played their hearts out and did us all proud.”

The data does not include those who watched on pay-TV broadcaster Optus Sport. Despite its defeat, Australia still has one match left with a third-place playoff against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday.

England faces Spain in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
