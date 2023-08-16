MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup 2023: England reaches World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

England, who fell at the semi-final stage in the previous two World Cups, faces Spain on Sunday looking to add a world title to last year’s European Championship triumph.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 17:56 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England celebrates after its win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney
England celebrates after its win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney | Photo Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/ AP
infoIcon

England celebrates after its win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney | Photo Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/ AP

England reached its first Women’s World Cup final after a 3-1 victory over Australia on Wednesday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’ fairytale run came to an end.

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone had given England a first-half lead but a stunning strike from captain Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, squared things up after halftime as Stadium Australia erupted in euphoria.

However, Lauren Hemp restore England’s lead before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt shortly before the end.

ALSO READ: Women’s World Cup: Spain coach says off-field turmoil ‘made us stronger’ at World Cup

England, who fell at the semi-final stage in the previous two World Cups, faces Spain on Sunday looking to add a world title to last year’s European Championship triumph.

Sarina Wiegman’s side clearly had a game plan to impose themselves physically on Australia, committing nine fouls in the first half as they nullified their opponents’ attacking options.

England opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Russo worked her way to the byline before cutting the ball back and Toone smashed it into the top right corner for her first goal of the tournament.

England’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP
lightbox-info

England’s Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney. | Photo Credit: Abbie Parr/ AP

Australia started the second half much brighter and began pressing England higher up the pitch, searching for a historic moment that would match Cathy Freeman’s incredible 400 metres victory in the same venue at the 2000 Olympics.

It got it in the 63rd minute when Kerr received the ball in her own half, ran towards goal and fired an unstoppable rocket into the top left corner from 25 yards out beyond the diving Mary Earps.

The stadium erupted as Australia fans finally saw their golden girl score at this tournament, reigniting hope that Tony Gustavsson’s side could yet play for the title.

But the hosts found themselves behind again less than 10 minutes later.

A long ball over the top from Millie Bright was not dealt with by Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter, allowing Hemp an easy finish into the bottom corner to restore England’s lead.

The 23-year-old was involved again as the game entered the final minutes, turning brilliantly on the halfway line before running toward goal and releasing Russo, who fired a low shot into the far corner to seal England’s place in the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Lionesses /

Alessia Russo /

Lauren Hemp /

Sam Kerr /

Matildas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: England reaches World Cup final despite Kerr stunner
    Reuters
  2. Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle to host two friendlies for kingdom’s national team ahead of Asian Cup
    AP
  3. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit plays Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: Streaming info, preview; EBFC vs PFC lineups announced
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC LIVE: AFC Cup 2nd round play-offs, MBSG vs MFC updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: England reaches World Cup final despite Kerr stunner
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinal: Australia vs England; Live Streaming info; Preview; head-to-head; When and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s World Cup: Spain coach says off-field turmoil ‘made us stronger’ at World Cup
    AFP
  5. Women’s World Cup: Asllani cries more championship tears as Sweden loses to Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup 2023: England reaches World Cup final despite Kerr stunner
    Reuters
  2. Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle to host two friendlies for kingdom’s national team ahead of Asian Cup
    AP
  3. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit plays Abasov
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score: Streaming info, preview; EBFC vs PFC lineups announced
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC LIVE: AFC Cup 2nd round play-offs, MBSG vs MFC updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment