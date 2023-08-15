Women’s World Cup: Spain coach says off-field turmoil ‘made us stronger’ at World Cup

Coach Jorge Vilda said the turmoil that had threatened to torpedo Spain’s Women’s World Cup “made all of us stronger” after it beat Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the final for the first time.

Spain’s preparations were thrown into disarray in September last year when 15 players sent an email to its football federation saying they did not want to be considered for selection.

The protest was aimed chiefly at Vilda and his methods, including complaints that he was too strict.

Vilda held on to his job and only Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle were among the rebels who ended up returning for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Others including Barcelona stars Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro stuck to their positions and are missing from the squad.

ALSO READ: Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

“The support of Luis Rubiales, the president of the federation, and everyone at the federation, means so much and will always stay with me, as well as that of my family because they have suffered this year,” said Vilda after Olga Carmona’s late goal secured a dramatic 2-1 win at Eden Park in Auckland.

“At the end of the day it has been a learning process, and I think it has made all of us stronger.

“Now we can file it away and put it behind us and think about the future, and think that we deserve to be where we are.”

Tuesday’s match was drifting towards extra time before substitute Salma Paralluelo put Spain ahead with nine minutes remaining.

Sweden equalised through Rebecka Blomqvist’s 88th-minute goal, only for captain Carmona to produce a stunning winner 60 seconds later.

Spain, who had never previously won a knockout tie at a Women’s World Cup before this year, now await the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England.

“Everyone involved in Spanish football deserves this, all those who have been working so hard for so many years, from the players to the clubs and to the federation,” said the 42-year-old Vilda, who became Spain coach in 2015.

“I am proud of the team, we are so happy, but we have a final ahead of us still. Tomorrow we go to Sydney and we want to win.”

The final is on Sunday at Stadium Australia in Sydney.