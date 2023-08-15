MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden

A left-footed hit from outside the box by Olga Carmona saw Spain enter its first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final with a 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 15:24 IST , Auckland - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Olga Carmona controls the ball during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park.
Spain’s Olga Carmona controls the ball during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Olga Carmona controls the ball during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park. | Photo Credit: AP

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into a first Women’s World Cup final.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Carmona’s 90th-minute strike from the edge of the area pinged off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, ‘La Roja’ will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when it faces co-hosts Australia or England in the decider.

HIGHLIGHTS: Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal

Sweden bows out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having made the semi-finals in France four years ago and also the last four at last year’s European Championship.

In a match-up of Iberian attacking flair and Swedish defensive resilience, Spain was the livelier side early but had little to show for its possession and vigour.

Full-back Carmona blazed just wide with a low, long-range effort in the 14th minute and midfield dynamo Aitana Bonmati thrashed a wild shot by the same right post from the edge of the area.

Sweden barely wavered in defence, though, and finished the half ascendant with a typical salvo of set-piece pressure.

A few minutes from the break, Spain wasdealt a fright as Nathalie Bjorn chested the ball down and crossed to an unmarked Fridolina Rolfo in the area.

But the Sweden winger’s volley was well covered by keeper Cata Coll.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England coach Wiegman says more to Australia than just Sam Kerr

Sweden kept up the heat and Jorge Vilda went to his bench early, replacing Alexia Putellas with Paralluelo, who had scored the winner against the Dutch in the quarter-final.

Paralluelo almost helped break the deadlock in the 70th minute when she kept the ball alive with a cut-back pass to Alba Redondo in close.

Slumped on the turf, Redondo swung a leg out but could only put her shot into the side netting.

Eleven minutes later Paralluelo pounced again on a poor clearance, slamming the ball into the right corner to send Spanish fans into delirium.

It appeared all over for Sweden as regulation time dwindled but Lina Hurtig headed down to an unmarked Blomqvist, who thrashed the ball in.

But Carmona broke the deadlock in a late twist, her fierce strike tipped onto the underside of the bar by keeper Zecira Musovic before bouncing down over the line, ensuring Spain create more history at its breakout World Cup.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
  4. Harry Kane to Bayern Munich reaffirms the death of one-club man in football
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. VIDEO | Asian Champions Trophy review: Asian Games lessons; did Chennai ace hosting duties and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup: Asllani cries more championship tears as Sweden loses to Spain
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Former athlete Paralluelo gives Spain X factor
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England coach Wiegman says more to Australia than just Sam Kerr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chirag: I want a room full of medals before retiring
    PTI
  4. Harry Kane to Bayern Munich reaffirms the death of one-club man in football
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. VIDEO | Asian Champions Trophy review: Asian Games lessons; did Chennai ace hosting duties and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment