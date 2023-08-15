Spain vs Sweden Live Score FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: ESP 0-0 SWE; Sweden on back foot - semifinal match updates

Key Updates
- August 15, 2023 13:4817’
Rolfo makes a run for the Spain penalty area. She takes on multiple Spanish players in the way but is eventually stopped.
- August 15, 2023 13:4515’
Sweden’s Kaneryd is in behind and takes a header at goal. Does not count as the assistant raises the offside flag.
- August 15, 2023 13:4414’
CHANCE! Carmona lets one fly from a distance. Her shot takes a deflection and runs just wide of the far post. Musovic was beaten there.
- August 15, 2023 13:4211’
Pinball in the Sweden penalty area. The ball comes in from the left and Redondo squares it with a header. Sweden needs multiple tries to clear the ball away.
- August 15, 2023 13:4010’
Andersson opting for the safe option out by clearing the ball when pressed upon by a couple of Spain shirts.
- August 15, 2023 13:388’
Caldentey looks to open up Redondo from the centre of the field to the right side. The pass, however, has too much weight and the ball runs out of play.
- August 15, 2023 13:355’
Andersson is high up the pitch in the final third but fails to collect a long ball.
- August 15, 2023 13:344’
Sweden’s Blackstenius tries to play a through ball into the Spanish penalty area which is intercepted. Earlier, Codina gave away the ball for Spain.
- August 15, 2023 13:332’
Spain going for the high press in the first couple of minutes to win possession. Caldntey plays a cross from the left but it runs straight into the hands of Musovic.
- August 15, 2023 13:301’
Sweden gets possession to start the first half.
- August 15, 2023 13:28National anthems done!
Time for Kick Off. Spain has never beaten Sweden. Kosovare Asllani’s side is high after eliminating two former champions Japan and USA. Can this be the night when the Spaniards knock out the Swedes?
- August 15, 2023 13:24Moments away!
The players are ready in the tunnel. Only moments left before they walk out into the middle.
- August 15, 2023 13:17The difference maker for Sweden?
- August 15, 2023 13:13South Africa’s dream run
After the side turned heads by reaching the Round of 16 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, manager Desiree Ellis has asked for more support to the team to build on its success.
- August 15, 2023 13:03Watch out for Teresa Abelleira!
- August 15, 2023 13:00Sweden - Form
beat South Africa 2-1 (Group Stage)
beat Italy 5-0 (Group Stage)
beat Argentina 2-0 (Group Stage)
beat United States 5-4 (Penalties) (Round of 16)
beat Japan 2-1 (Quarterfinal)
- August 15, 2023 12:58Spain - Form
beat Costa Rica 3-0 (Group Stage)
beat Zambia 5-0 (Group Stage)
lost to Japan 0-4 (Group Stage)
beat Switzerland 5-1 (Round of 16)
beat Netherlands 2-1 (Quarterfinal)
- August 15, 2023 12:43Spain vs Sweden - Head to Head Record
Played: 3 | Spain: 0 | Sweden: 2 | Draws: 1
- August 15, 2023 12:37Spain vs Sweden - Lineups
Spain: Coll - Batlle, Paredes, Codina, Cardona - Abelleira, Bonmati, Putellas - Caldenty, Hermoso, Redondo
Sweden: Musovic - Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn - Asllani, Angeldal, Rolfo, Kaneryd, Rubensson - Blackstenius
- August 15, 2023 12:29LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match begin?
The Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match will kick of 1:30 PM IST on August 15, 2023.
Where to live stream the Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match?
The live streaming of the Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match will be available on Fancode app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match?
The Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
