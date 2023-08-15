MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup: Attendance and ticket sales keep growing, new format helps set new records

Football’s international governing body said on Tuesday that 1.77 million tickets have been sold for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with a total of 1,734,028 spectators attendance for the first 60 games. There were four more to go.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 13:42 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AP
Fans soak in the atmosphere during the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Colombia in Sydney.  
Fans soak in the atmosphere during the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Colombia in Sydney.   | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fans soak in the atmosphere during the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Colombia in Sydney.   | Photo Credit: AP

With Matildas’ matches becoming hot tickets, Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals and the expanded 32-team format has helped set records for attendance at the tournament.

Football’s international governing body said on Tuesday that 1.77 million tickets have been sold for the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with a total of 1,734,028 spectators attendance for the first 60 games. There were four more to go.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s quarterfinal hero Arnold ready to step up again

The record match attendance for the 2023 edition is 75,784 for three games under a restricted capacity at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Olympics.

FIFA said the average crowd for games across the 10 venues had been 28,900, more than 7,000 above the average for games at the 2019 edition in France and more than 4,000 above the historical average at the eight previous Women’s World Cups.

The competition was expanded from 24 to 32 teams for this edition.

Australia reached the semifinals for the first time with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over France in Brisbane last Saturday and will take on European champion England on Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final against either Sweden or Spain.

The country will be almost at a standstill when the semifinal is staged.

The Australian men’s basketball team, preparing for the FIBA World Cup starting later this month, is just one of the many teams adjusting match or practice times to ensure they can watch the national women’s soccer team.

Led by Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills, the Boomers moved up their warmup game against Brazil by a few hours on Wednesday so they and their supporters could see the broadcast of the Women’s World Cup semifinal.

“The Matildas have really captured the nation this World Cup,” Mills said. “Just like the rest of the country, our Boomers team have been locked in for each game, watching it as a team.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup: Attendance and ticket sales keep growing, new format helps set new records
    AP
  2. Chris Woakes named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal Live Score: ESP 0-0 SWE; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s quarterfinal hero Arnold ready to step up again
    Reuters
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Women’s World Cup: Attendance and ticket sales keep growing, new format helps set new records
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s quarterfinal hero Arnold ready to step up again
    Reuters
  3. Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal Live Score: ESP 0-0 SWE; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Police say brother of Colombia player Carabalí shot dead at nightclub
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s World Cup: Attendance and ticket sales keep growing, new format helps set new records
    AP
  2. Chris Woakes named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Sweden FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal Live Score: ESP 0-0 SWE; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s quarterfinal hero Arnold ready to step up again
    Reuters
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga announces retirement from Test cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment