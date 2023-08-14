MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden happy for centre-back Ilestedt to be leading its scoring

Ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan’s elimination by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 15:55 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
All of Ilestedt's goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden's 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.
Sweden centre-back Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women’s World Cup but it comes as no surprise to her teammates.

Ahead of Tuesday’s semifinal against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals for the tournament, one shy of the leading Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan’s elimination by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

All of Ilestedt’s goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden’s 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

READ | We take great pride in donning the Matildas jersey, says Tameka Yallop

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strengths and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani told reporters on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area. In the end, I don’t think anyone cares who’s the leading goal-scorer. The only thing we’re thinking about is winning games.”

Winger Fridolina Rolfo, who has two goals for the tournament, said not many people would have expected Ilestedt to be Sweden’s top scorer.

“But she’s an amazing player and she really deserves this,” she said.

“And we all know how good she is heading the ball. And yes, set pieces, as Kosa (Asllani) said, it’s one of our strengths, so I’m not surprised. But at the same time, I’m happy for her.”

ALSO READ | Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain at World Cup

Bidding for its first World Cup title, Sweden will play its fifth semifinal at the global showpiece against a Spanish team whose best at two previous World Cups was the round-of-16.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said winger Sofia Jakobsson had very “mild symptoms of illness” but he expected all of his squad to be available for the clash against Spain at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The winner will play co-host Australia or England in the final.

Since taking over the team in 2017, Gerhardsson has steered Sweden to the semifinals of both the 2019 World Cup in France and last year’s European championship, where it was eliminated by eventual champion England.

Asked if he was now used to coaching in major semifinals, Gerhardsson shrugged.

“I do feel, however, that it’s a wonderful new experience,” he told reporters.

“It’s only when you get into the actual game, that you can figure out what the situation is going to be like on the pitch. But we have a good feeling and it’s a completely new semifinal with new emotions, good feelings, about this.” 

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Amanda Ilestedt

