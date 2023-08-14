MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain

Rolfo said she has a “special bond” with the Barcelona cohort, having shared back-to-back championships in Spain’s domestic women’s league and won the Women’s Champions League with them.

Published : Aug 14, 2023 12:01 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo during a Press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal against Sweden.
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo during a Press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal against Sweden. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo during a Press conference ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal against Sweden. | Photo Credit: AP

Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo has been cheering on her Barcelona teammates playing for Spain at the Women’s World Cup but will now hope to send them packing from the tournament after Tuesday’s semifinal.

Nine of the winger’s club teammates were in ‘La Roja’ squad that edged the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarterfinal in Auckland on Friday, including both goalscorers, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo.

Rolfo said she has a “special bond” with the Barcelona cohort, having shared back-to-back championships in Spain’s domestic women’s league and won the Women’s Champions League with them.

Women’s World Cup: Sweden prepared for Spain’s mix of the United States and Japan, says Bjorn

“I have been cheering for them in every game. We have been sending each other messages throughout the tournament – congratulations when they win or we win,” the 29-year-old said in comments published by FIFA on Monday.

“I want them to go far in this tournament. Or I did. I think they’ve now gone far enough.”

One of Rolfo’s closest friends at Barcelona is also one of Spain’s best players at the World Cup.

Quick-footed midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been Spain’s engine room during the team’s first trip to a World Cup semifinals.

“What can you say? She’s absolutely amazing,” said Rolfo.

“She had a great season for Barcelona, and she’s having an incredible World Cup. To be honest, even though people are talking about her a lot, I still don’t think she gets the credit she deserves.”

Sweden, which meets Spain at Auckland’s Eden Park, will hope to book its first World Cup final since its runner-up finish at the 2003 tournament won by Germany.

The winner will take on Australia or England for the title on Sunday.

Sweden has never won a World Cup but is a perennial contender, making the quarterfinals or better at seven of the nine tournaments to date.

Rolfo said Spain would be really tough to beat but took heart from Sweden’s knockout wins over the United States and in-form Japan.

“Now we have another excellent team to play, but we have a lot of confidence right now,” she said.

“I can’t promise that we will beat Spain, but I can promise that we will give it everything. We’ve come close (to a major trophy). Now we want to win this title for Sweden and the Swedish people.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's world cup /

Fridolina Rolfo /

Aitana Bonmati

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record as Liberty beats Fever
    AP
  2. South Africa squad for Australia ODI, T20I series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain
    Reuters
  4. Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Vilda credits FA’s support during player revolt for Spain’s first semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Walsh relishing chance to silence Sydney crowd
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden happy for centre-back Ilestedt to be leading its scoring
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s ex-deputy PM waltzes with wrong Matildas in World Cup gaffe
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain’s turmoil in the past as it faces Sweden in the semifinal
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: We take great pride in donning the Matildas jersey, says Tameka Yallop
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record as Liberty beats Fever
    AP
  2. South Africa squad for Australia ODI, T20I series: Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Rolfo no longer cheering for Spain
    Reuters
  4. Rybakina on Canadian Open scheduling mess: Hopefully it’s the last time, because it’s been a bit unprofessional
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Vilda credits FA’s support during player revolt for Spain’s first semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment