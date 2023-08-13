MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup: Sweden prepared for Spain’s mix of the United States and Japan, says Bjorn

The Swedes defeated the United States, winner of the last two editions of the Women’s World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winner Japan to set up the semifinal meeting against Spain.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 11:13 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Nathalie Bjorn celebrates after Sweden defeated the USA in the penalty shootout during the last 16 stage of the Women’s World Cup 2023.
Nathalie Bjorn celebrates after Sweden defeated the USA in the penalty shootout during the last 16 stage of the Women's World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Nathalie Bjorn celebrates after Sweden defeated the USA in the penalty shootout during the last 16 stage of the Women’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sweden defender Natalie Bjorn believes her side’s wins over former champions the United States and Japan will serve as the perfect preparation for its Women’s World Cup semifinal clash with Spain at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

The Swedes defeated the United States, winner of the last two editions of the Women’s World Cup, in a penalty shoot-out in the last 16 before holding on to record a 2-1 victory over 2011 winner Japan to set up the semifinal meeting against Spain.

“We know that they have some very good individuals, but as a team they are also very, very good,” Bjorn said.

“I think it’s good that we played against Japan and the U.S. before this game, because it feels like Spain is a little bit of a mix between them too, and with the possession that they want to keep and the physical side from the U.S.

“So I feel like we are better prepared.”

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano

The Swedes were not among the favoured nations to win the Women’s World Cup prior to kick-off despite reaching the final of the Olympic Games tournament in Japan in 2021, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Canada.

Of the four nations left in the tournament Sweden has the strongest pedigree at the Women’s World Cup, having previously reached the semifinals on four occasions.

It has only advanced to the final once, however, when it lost to Germany in the final in 2003 in the United States. Many in the current squad featured in the side that reached the semifinals of last year’s Women’s Euros in England.

“I think in this tournament we need to play as we have been doing,” Bjorn said.

“We almost have (a) similar squad to what we had last time, so I think with that experience that we have, I think that will help us go through the semifinal. Reaching the final would mean everything, like every hour, every second, every minute you put in, the hard work every last year, through everything in life. You play because you want to play this big game, so you want to win. So it would mean the world to me.”

