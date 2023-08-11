MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano

Hamano plays for Andersson’s former club Chelsea, but the 19-year-old Japanese forward has spent the current season at the Swede’s current club Hammarby in Stockholm.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 18:15 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Japan’s Maika Hamano is consoled by Sweden’s Jonna Andersson after the match as Japan is knocked out of the World Cup.
Japan’s Maika Hamano is consoled by Sweden’s Jonna Andersson after the match as Japan is knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Japan’s Maika Hamano is consoled by Sweden’s Jonna Andersson after the match as Japan is knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Pictures of Sweden fullback Jonna Andersson taking time out from celebrating her side’s 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal victory over Japan to comfort Maika Hamano have spread quickly online as the pair’s club connections became a talking point.

Hamano plays for Andersson’s former club Chelsea, but the 19-year-old Japanese forward has spent the current season at the Swede’s current club Hammarby in Stockholm.

“I got sad because I saw she was sad. I said that she had a lot of championships ahead of her. Obviously she was sad and disappointed,” Andersson, who missed the final penalty in a shootout at the 2021 Olympic final that Sweden lost to Canada, told reporters.

“I hope it was important for her to feel that support, I know she has that support from the national team and the club team. I wanted to show her that I care about her, she’s a fantastic person.”

Sweden’s defender Jonna Andersson hugs Japan’s forward Maika Hamano.
Sweden’s defender Jonna Andersson hugs Japan’s forward Maika Hamano. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Sweden’s defender Jonna Andersson hugs Japan’s forward Maika Hamano. | Photo Credit: AFP

Their moment together wasn’t the only Hammarby connection in the quarterfinal encounter, as Madeleine Janogy came off the bench for Sweden and was penalised for taking down Hamano in the box - but Japan missed the resulting penalty.

“I really longed to show what I can do and help the team, to play my own game. It’s very tough that we didn’t go the whole way,” Hamano, who has struggled with a shoulder injury, told reporters.

“I’m incredibly proud to have played with such a skilful team with so many good players,” she added.

Sweden had taken a 2-0 lead through goals from Amanda Ilestedt and Filippa Angeldahl, but after a late goal by Japan it had to hold out for more than 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the game as Japan chased an equaliser.

The Swedes will now face Spain in Auckland on Tuesday with a spot in the World Cup final - which neither side has ever won - up for grabs.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOC to leave Delhi, Himmat Singh may lead in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
  2. Formula 1: De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano
    Reuters
  4. Punjab and Haryana HC stays Saturday’s WFI polls
    PTI
  5. Malaysia vs Korea, Azrai makes it MAS 1-1 KOR; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE Score: India vs Japan, Pakistan finishes 5th
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Set pieces the secret of Sweden’s success as semifinal awaits
    Reuters
  3. Japan has put Nadeshiko football back on the map, says proud coach
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup: Lauren James’ red card prevents showdown with Linda Caicedo in quarterfinal
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Opportunity lost for Netherlands as it exits in quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOC to leave Delhi, Himmat Singh may lead in Ranji Trophy
    PTI
  2. Formula 1: De Vries to study negotiation at Harvard after losing F1 seat
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano
    Reuters
  4. Punjab and Haryana HC stays Saturday’s WFI polls
    PTI
  5. Malaysia vs Korea, Azrai makes it MAS 1-1 KOR; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 LIVE Score: India vs Japan, Pakistan finishes 5th
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment