MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s World Cup: Lauren James’ red card prevents showdown with Linda Caicedo in quarterfinal

James made a big impression, scoring after six minutes against Denmark on her first start of the competition. She got two more goals and three assists as England beat China 6-1.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 16:56 IST , Sydney - 4 MINS READ

AP
England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first-half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium.
England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first-half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium. | Photo Credit: Sophie Ralph/ AP
infoIcon

England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first-half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium. | Photo Credit: Sophie Ralph/ AP

England vs. Colombia should have seen two of the most exciting young players at the Women’s World Cup go head-to-head.

Instead, Lauren James’ red card for standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie means the England forward will miss the quarterfinal in Sydney on Saturday and a showdown with Colombia’s Linda Caicedo.

James will also miss the semifinal if the Lionesses advance, after FIFA extended her ban for violent conduct.

“We respect that punishment. We take it from here and hope we get through,” England coach Sarina Wiegman said Friday. “We know how we want to fill in that position. It’s a team effort and we support each other and we fill in places that come free.”

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Opportunity lost for Netherlands as it exits in quarterfinals

James’ suspension has denied viewers the prospect of seeing her go up against Caicedo, who has been outstanding during her team’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

James made a big impression in the group stage of her first World Cup. She scored after six minutes against Denmark on her first start of the competition. She got two more goals and three assists as England beat China 6-1.

As impressive as the Chelsea forward has been, England is not dependent on just one player. After all, Wiegman’s team won the European Championship last year without James in the squad.

But her impact has helped make up for the fact that the Lionesses are without three key players from that Euros success after injuries ruled Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Leah Wiliamson out of the World Cup. Record scorer Ellen White has also retired.

So James’ flashpoint against Nigeria was costly.

“What she did was wrong and she knows it was wrong and she apologized for it publicly and now she faces the consequences,” England goalkeeper Mary Earps said. “As a team we stick together and we stand behind her in that and she will support the team, absolutely, while she serves that (ban).”

While England is without James, Colombia will be looking to Caicedo to continue her impressive form.

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo celebrates with fans after the match as Colombia progresses to the quarter finals of the World Cup.
Colombia’s Linda Caicedo celebrates with fans after the match as Colombia progresses to the quarter finals of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS
lightbox-info

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo celebrates with fans after the match as Colombia progresses to the quarter finals of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Hannah McKay/ REUTERS

The 18-year-old forward scored in her opening two games in the group stage, with her strike against Germany a contender for goal of the tournament.

“We had the option to have an 18-year-old girl debuting at a World Cup and she did well because of her character and because of our team and players,” said Colombia coach Nelson Abadía.

Caicedo has also been the focus of attention because of concerns about her health.

Caicedo, who recovered after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15, showed signs of serious fatigue and exhaustion earlier in the tournament. There have been no more incidents in her past two games and she is likely to be among the biggest threats to England.

“I think they want to get the ball to their attacking players because they are unpredictable,” Wiegman said.

RELATED: Women’s World Cup 2023: France braces for fired-up Brisbane crowd in Australia clash

England, ranked No. 4 by FIFA, went into the World Cup as one of the favorites after its triumph at the Euros.

Colombia, meanwhile, has been one of the surprises of the tournament, advancing as Group H winner, despite being ranked No. 25 and having to overcome another favourite in Germany.

Having beaten Germany 2-1 in the group stage, Abadía is preparing for another upset against England.

“We know all the football history England brings. But what is important is to preform on the pitch,” he said. “We have 11 players against 11 players. All the 22 who will start will be important.

The optimism we have is the same that we have had for every match. We know the conditions, we know the ability, we know what our team has and how they can face this match.”

England was one of only three teams, along with Japan and Sweden, to advance to the knockouts with three straight wins.

It had to rely on penalty kicks to advance past Nigeria after the round of 16 game ended 0-0 through extra time.

“I really believe the best is yet to come. I think there’s so much talent in the group and so many more levels that we can go,” said Earps. “I think you’ve seen glimpses of what we’re capable of, and we as a team know the standard that we want to get to, and we know that we can give more.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

Lionesses /

England /

Colombia /

Lauren James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Score: Playing XIs announced; Haaland, De Bruyne start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiss investigation on FIFA’s Infantino set to be closed down
    AP
  3. Pakistan reverts to old domestic cricket structure
    PTI
  4. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Australia embraces pressure as France quarterfinal looms
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden’s Andersson shows sporting side by comforting Japan’s Hamano
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Set pieces the secret of Sweden’s success as semifinal awaits
    Reuters
  4. Japan has put Nadeshiko football back on the map, says proud coach
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup: Lauren James’ red card prevents showdown with Linda Caicedo in quarterfinal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Burnley vs Manchester City, Premier League Live Score: Playing XIs announced; Haaland, De Bruyne start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Swiss investigation on FIFA’s Infantino set to be closed down
    AP
  3. Pakistan reverts to old domestic cricket structure
    PTI
  4. Andy Roddick to Ons Jabeur: I have more faith in you winning Wimbledon than I ever had in myself winning it
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia hammers South Korea 6-2 to reach final
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment