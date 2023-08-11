MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia

Colombia heads into its first World Cup quarterfinal as the underdog against England, but it has already proved itself against quality European opposition in its 2-1 upset of Germany in the group stage.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 09:46 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Colombia coach Nelson Abadia with his players during training.
Colombia coach Nelson Abadia with his players during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Colombia coach Nelson Abadia with his players during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Colombia will use its status as the last nation of the Americas at the Women’s World Cup as motivation to beat England in Saturday’s quarter-final, coach Nelson Abadia said.

All other teams from Latin America, as well as the United States, and Canada, were eliminated by the round-of-16, leaving 25th-ranked Colombia - an unlikely survivor amongst the European and Asian powers in the last eight.

“To be representing the whole of the Americas at the moment is important,” Abadia told reporters on Friday.

“Because of everything that happens around this national team - to have all this positive energy not only from Colombia but from the whole continent - is beneficial.”

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis

Colombia heads into its first World Cup quarterfinal at Sydney’s Stadium Australia as the underdog against England, but the South Americans have already proved themselves against quality European opposition in their 2-1 upset of Germany in the group stage.

Forward Mayra Ramirez said European champion England was the favourite, but it was “11 against 11” on the field.

“Colombia has shown that we have talent and that we have sacrificed on the pitch. We hope for a positive result,” she added.

Colombia was asked about England switching formation to three at the back after losing Keira Walsh to injury against Denmark.

Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood were on either side of Millie Bright for England’s 6-1 win over China and the round-of-16 victory on penalties against Nigeria.

Also Read: Lauren James banned for two matches; to miss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal against Colombia

Ramirez said the formation was no novelty for Colombia’s players, with some familiar with it from playing club football in Spain.

“It’s going to be difficult for us, but we know how to attack them,” she said.

“We can do a little bit of damage, and this is what we’re going to be trying to do during the match.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Colombia /

Lionesses

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia
    Reuters
  2. Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders
    AP
  3. Premier League: How will Chelsea line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis
    Reuters
  5. Napoli signs Sweden midfielder Cajuste from Reims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis
    Reuters
  3. Lauren James banned for two matches; to miss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal against Colombia
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden brace for journey into unknown against Japan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia
    Reuters
  2. Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders
    AP
  3. Premier League: How will Chelsea line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis
    Reuters
  5. Napoli signs Sweden midfielder Cajuste from Reims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment