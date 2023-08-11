Women’s World Cup 2023: France braces for fired-up Brisbane crowd in Australia clash

France is aware of the pressure that a revived Australia side will be under as host nation in its Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, and expect a tough test in front of a packed and partisan crowd at Lang Park.

Fifth-ranked France easily brushed aside Morocco in its last 16 tie, scoring three times in eight minutes in a first-half blitz en route to a 4-0 win, while co-host Australia saw off Denmark 2-0 at a packed Stadium Australia in Sydney.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia captain Kerr will start against France if fit - coach

“We know tomorrow we are not only playing against one team, but against one nation,” France coach Herve Renard told reporters on Friday. “But it’s also why we are very motivated for this game.

“It’s a fantastic tournament. When we played against Brazil here, the stadium was full. Against Jamaica, even against Panama, the stadiums were full.

“We need to congratulate the Australians because it is a success. And tomorrow will be a beautiful occasion to celebrate.”

France, who lost 1-0 to the Matildas in a friendly in July, can equal its best World Cup result - a fourth-placed finish in 2011 - with a win over Australia, which would set up a semifinal clash with either England or Colombia.

They exited the tournament in the quarterfinal stage in 2015 and on home soil four years ago, when it was knocked out by eventual winners the United States.

“I understand what it means to play quarterfinals in our country versus another country,” said forward Eugenie Le Sommer, France’s all-time top goalscorer. “It was more difficult to stay within our bubble. To know that the stadium will be against us, it’s also motivation. It’s something that pushes us forward. So we do have pressure, but we also had it during the round of 16.

“As the coach said, this is why we play football because these are magical moments that we can live. I hope that the magic can go on.”

Australia welcomed back captain Sam Kerr in its win over Denmark, when the striker came off the bench late. Coach Tony Gustavsson has been cagey about her fitness but Renard said France’s game plan would not hinge on Kerr.

“It’s true that she’s a very good player, she can score lots of goals and make the difference, but I never focus on one particular player,” Le Sommer added.

“Of course, she’s one of the best players in the world right now ... But the Australian team has a lot of strengths. So it’s up to us to adapt to that.”