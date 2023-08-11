MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands coach Jonker says Spain the team to beat at World Cup

Jonker believes his team were robbed of a penalty which was awarded then reversed by VAR, but conceded the Dutch were second best in Wellington.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 12:45 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker embraces Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker embraces Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Netherlands’ head coach Andries Jonker embraces Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Andries Jonker called Spain the team to beat at the Women’s World Cup after his Netherlands side lost 2-1 in extra time in their quarter-final on Friday.

Jonker believes his team were robbed of a penalty which was awarded then reversed by VAR, but conceded the Dutch were second best in Wellington.

Beaten finalists four years ago, Jonker said the Netherlands had the potential to at least match that this time, but had landed on the harder side of the draw.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis

“Spain, my forecast was they’d make the final, and the second candidate might have been us,” the coach said.

“But anyway, you get Spain against you, and on paper, you’ve got a whole plan worked out, but at the end of the day, they’re an excellent team.

“Had we made it, we’d have been convinced to make it through the semi-finals and make it to the final.”

The Dutch players were in tears after the full-time whistle, having conceded the winner in extra time to teenager Salma Paralluelo.

A key moment came in the second half of normal time when referee Stephanie Frappart awarded the Netherlands a penalty after Lineth Beerensteyn was bumped to the ground by Irene Paredes.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia

VAR suggested Frappart review her decision, and she ruled the contact was insufficient, rescinding both the penalty and the yellow card to the Spanish player.

“The VAR didn’t do their work properly, but Spain deserved to win. It’s just that this decision was wrong,” Jonker said.

Jonker believes his team, which drew 1-1 with holder the United States in the group phase, has made progress since its quarterfinal exit at last year’s European Championship.

“This is a tough one to swallow, but we’ve put ourselves on the map again,” he said.

“But of course what we want is to be the best.”

Related Topics

Andries Jonker /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands coach Jonker says Spain the team to beat at World Cup
    AFP
  2. Asian Games: Sports ministry sends wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers
    PTI
  4. How will Newcastle United lineup in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: How will Chelsea line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Netherlands coach Jonker says Spain the team to beat at World Cup
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Colombia playing for all the Americas against England, says coach Abadia
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Paralluelo’s extra-time strike powers Spain into World Cup semis
    Reuters
  4. Lauren James banned for two matches; to miss FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 quarterfinal against Colombia
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands turns to its Spanish spies ahead of quarterfinal clash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands coach Jonker says Spain the team to beat at World Cup
    AFP
  2. Asian Games: Sports ministry sends wrestlers to Romania for special training camp and competition
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI, 4th T20I: India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers
    PTI
  4. How will Newcastle United lineup in Premier League 2023-24?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: How will Chelsea line up in the 2023-24 season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment