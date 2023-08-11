MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Set pieces the secret of Sweden’s success as semifinal awaits

Faced against Japan, Sweden dug deep in its bag of dead-ball tricks and, though it did not execute them as cleanly as in previous games, it was still enough to see them through.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 17:22 IST , AUCKLAND

Reuters
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal celebrates during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match.
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal celebrates during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal celebrates during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match. | Photo Credit: AP

Sweden’s rich run of goals from set pieces saw it squeeze out a 2-1 victory over Japan on Friday to set it up for a semifinal against Spain as it continues its chase for a long-awaited first World Cup triumph.

Faced with one of the most formidable teams left in the tournament, Sweden dug deep in its bag of dead-ball tricks and, though it did not execute them as cleanly as in previous games, it was still enough to see them through.

A scramble after a free kick saw Amanda Ilestedt score her fourth goal of the tournament - all coming from set pieces - and a Jonna Andersson corner was handled in the box, allowing Filippa Angeldahl to rifle home the resulting penalty.

“What’s going on? It’s completely crazy, completely crazy,” Ilestedt told Swedish radio when asked about her red-hot scoring streak. “I’m happy as long as we’re winning, but it’s fun that the ball is going in too.”

Sweden’s dead-ball set-ups are often decided by assistant coach Magnus Wikman, who spends hours poring over ideas and then patiently drilling them with his players.

That collective effort has been its greatest source of success at the tournament - eight of its 11 goals coming from set pieces, either directly or after opponents failed to clear.

Read | Sweden beats Japan 2-1, sets up Women’s World Cup semifinal with Spain

The Swedes successfully smothered Japan’s fast-paced passing game in midfield. The Japanese side’s best chances also came from set pieces, but it missed a penalty and saw a free kick strike the bar and bounce on the line before spinning away.

Japan pulled a goal back in the 87th minute but it was too little, too late as Peter Gerhardsson’s Sweden side played the percentages perfectly once again to set up a semifinal against Spain next Tuesday.

In doing so, the Swedes knocked out the 2011 champions and with the United States, Germany and Norway having already gone home, it ensured that whoever wins this enthralling World Cup will do so for the first time in their history.

Sweden’s best result at the finals came in 2003, when it lost to Germany in the final, but this time it is aiming to go one better.

“Obviously we’re not happy with a semifinal, we want to go the whole way,” team captain Kosovare Asllani said. “I believe strongly in my team, and we’ll be more than ready for Tuesday.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

