Kane transfer not yet done but Bayern working hard on ‘big deal’-Tuchel

Kane has agreed to move to Bayern and is expected to arrive in Munich later today to finalise the deal expected to cost 100 million euros, a Bundesliga record.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 17:43 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champion is working hard to finalise the deal.
Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champion is working hard to finalise the deal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champion is working hard to finalise the deal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has not yet completed his move to Bayern Munich but the German champion is working hard to finalise the deal, said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

The England captain has agreed to move to Bayern and is expected to arrive in Munich later today to finalise the deal expected to cost 100 million euros, a Bundesliga record.

“We are working with full pressure on this deal,” Tuchel said. “We can confirm this but as we speak there is no agreement yet and if there is no agreement yet then the coach cannot talk about someone who is not their player.”

Ancelotti backs Lunin as Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper even if newcomer arrives after Courtois’ injury

“I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that.”

“This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League,” Tuchel said.

The coach said could not say whether Kane would be able to play on Saturday when Bayern kicks off its season with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig.

“We just had the last training before an important game. I will not get involved in the final hours of a transfer,” said Tuchel. “Everyone has their job to do.”

The Bundesliga starts next week with Bayern facing Werder Bremen on August 18.

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attacking strength and battle for the Champions League title once more.

Kane, who joined Tottenham’s academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011, has not won any major domestic or international club titles in his career.

He has spent most of it at the north London club, scoring a club-record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions, and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him their all-time leading marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer’s tally. 

