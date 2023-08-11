MagazineBuy Print

Neymar trains alone due to viral infection as talks over PSG future continue

PSG did not give further details on Neymar’s infection, saying only that he was training indoors as he recovered.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 16:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Neymar trained alone away from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Friday because of a viral infection.
Neymar trained alone away from his Paris Saint-Germain teammates on Friday because of a viral infection, the club said ahead of coach Luis Enrique‘s news conference where the Brazil’s star’s future was expected to be one of the main topics.

PSG did not give further details on Neymar’s infection, saying only that he was training indoors as he recovered.

Neymar is headed for an exit from PSG. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday that talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave. He has been linked with a return to Barcelona, which sold him to PSG for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($244 million) in 2017.

READ: Klopp confirms Liverpool and Brighton agreement for Moises Caicedo transfer

PSG begins its French league title defence at home against Lorient on Saturday, with the Qatar-owned club also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future.

The France superstar, who trained apart from PSG’s first-team regulars this week, wants to play out the final season of his contract and leave as a free agent next year.

PSG said it will not let Mbappe leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract.

