MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms

England has been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish its best World Cup so far.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 16:44 IST , SYDNEY - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Millie Bright of England speaks to the media in a press conference during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Millie Bright of England speaks to the media in a press conference during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Millie Bright of England speaks to the media in a press conference during the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Captain Millie Bright says England thrives in big games and will not be intimidated by the Sydney crowd when it faces Australia in its Women’s World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

England has been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish its best World Cup so far.

But coach Sarina Wiegman led it to the European title last year on home soil and Bright said it was well prepared to handle another blockbuster game in front of an expected 75,000 partisan fans at Stadium Australia.

“We are just super-excited to play in front of a really intense full stadium. That’s what we want, that’s what we expect now,” the 29-year-old defender said on Tuesday.

“At these big tournaments, especially a semifinal, we thrive in these moments. We know as an England team there’s always pressure and it’s something we embrace and deal with. I think we’ve experienced moments like this, a tense environment, big stadiums, big crowds, and we do thrive in those moments, it gives us energy,” she added.

“But ultimately it’s about sticking to the task and executing the game plans very well.”

England is six places above Australia at four in the FIFA rankings and this will be the home side’s first World Cup semifinal.

But contrary to what her opposite number Tony Gustavsson said, Wiegman does not believe her team is favourite, especially with the home support roaring the Matildas on.

“I don’t think they are underdogs,” she said. “They are playing at home, the stadium will be really full. We are two teams who I think have grown into the tournament so I think it’s going to be very tight and very, very competitive. We approach the game as any other game and we expect a very strong Australia.”

England will again be without the banned Lauren James, who was replaced by Ella Toone in its 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarterfinals.

If Wiegman starts with the same 3-5-2 formation she has been favouring, she is likely to select an unchanged team for a clash pitting a possession-based England against a side that likes to counter-attack.

Australia may be into its first semifinal but it beat England 2-0 when they last met, ending the Lionesses’ 30-match unbeaten streak in a friendly in April in London.

It is likely to have fit-again star striker Sam Kerr available to start after playing 65 minutes against France in its penalty shootout win to reach the semifinals.

Bright and Kerr are Chelsea teammates and she knows better than anyone the danger the prolific forward poses.

“I mean, everyone knows her pretty well on a worldwide stage, it’s pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities,” Bright said.

“But there’s other players in the team and we’re prepared to play against Australia the team. We know everyone’s individual traits, strengths and weaknesses. But we are fully focused on ourselves.”

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Millie Bright /

Sarina Wiegman /

Sam Kerr /

Tony Gustavsson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  3. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
  4. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    PTI
  5. England to host Zimbabwe in a Test match for the first time since 2003
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: A new champion awaits the WWC crown with Matildas eyeing history
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England coach Wiegman says more to Australia than just Sam Kerr
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup: Attendance and ticket sales keep growing, new format helps set new records
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bright says England thrives in big moments as blockbuster semifinal against Australia looms
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Olga’s goal powers Spain into first-ever final with a 2-1 win over Sweden
    Reuters
  3. Officials excluded from Premier League fixtures after Onana penalty error
    Reuters
  4. AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Nepal’s Machhindra FC
    PTI
  5. England to host Zimbabwe in a Test match for the first time since 2003
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment