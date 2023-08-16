MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Miyazawa leads Golden Boot race, Mary Earps in race for Golden Glove

With the four countries to ever win the FIFA Women’s World Cup already out, the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney will see a new world champion after 12 years.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 18:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hinata Miyazawa of Japan leads the Golden Boot race with five goals while Australian goalie Mackenzie Arnold tops the Golden Glove list until the final.
Hinata Miyazawa of Japan leads the Golden Boot race with five goals while Australian goalie Mackenzie Arnold tops the Golden Glove list until the final.
infoIcon

Hinata Miyazawa of Japan leads the Golden Boot race with five goals while Australian goalie Mackenzie Arnold tops the Golden Glove list until the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has seen some veteran goalscorers like Alexandra Popp and Jill Roord continue finding the net while new stars like Linda Caicedo has also emerged in what is the biggest edition of the tournament so far.

The tournament saw eight debutants, with Morocco making a historic run into the round of 16 in its very first appearance in the World Cup. With the four countries to ever win the tournament, Norway, Japan, Germany and the United States of America, already out, the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney will see a new World Champion after 12 years.

England beat co-host Australia 3-1 in the second semifinal while Spain pipped Sweden to reach its first-ever WWC final. Ahead of the final, here is a list of all the FIFA Women’s World Cup records in this edition:

Golden Boot:

  • Hinata Miyazawa, Japan — 5
  • Amanda Ilestedt, Sweden — 4
  • Kadidiatou Diani, France — 4
  • Jill Roord, Netherlands — 4
  • Alexandra Popp, Germany — 4
  • Eugénie Le Sommer, France — 3
  • Hayley Raso, Australia — 3
  • Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer, Spain — 3
  • Aitana Bonmati, Spain — 3
  • Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, Spain — 3
  • Lauren James, England — 3
  • Lauren Hemp, England — 3
  • Salma Paralluelo, Spain — 2
  • Alessia Russo, England — 2

Golden Glove:

Three goalkeepers remained in the race for the Golden Glove until the semifinal, with two of them proving instrumental to helps their sides win games on penalties.

ALSO READ: Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

Zecira Musovic of Sweden stepped up between the sticks against defending champion USA, knocking it out of the tournament while Mackenzie Arnold of Australia ensured France was sent packing in the quarterfinals.

Though both if their journeys ended in the semis, here’s how the race for Golden Glove looks at the moment:

  • Mackenzie Arnold (6 games, 4 clean sheets)
  • Mary Earps (6 games, 3 clean sheets)
  • Zećira Mušović (4 games, 2 clean sheets)

