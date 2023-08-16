Video: Sarina Wiegman proud of Lionesses, gearing up for Spain in Women’s World Cup final

England coach Sarina Wiegman said she felt she was living in a “fairytale” after her team advanced to the Women’s World Cup final with a 3-1 win over tournament co-host Australia in Sydney.

Wednesday’s semifinal victory saw Wiegman become the first coach to guide two different countries to a Women’s World Cup final, after she took her native Netherlands to the 2019 showpiece match, where they were defeated by the United States.

It also left reigning European champion England, which faces fellow first-time finalist Spain in Sunday’s title decider in Sydney, on course for a notable double.

READ | Can Lauren James play for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final?

“We achieved the final!” Wiegman told the BBC. “It’s unbelievable, it feels like we won (the tournament) which we didn’t, we just won this game -- in an incredible stadium, an away game, the way we played -- it was a hard game, but we found a way to win again.”

‘Ruthlessness’

The 53-year-old added: “People have been talking about ruthlessness all the time, in this team there is ruthlessness, up front or in defence. We really want to keep the ball out of the net and we want to win.

“We stick together, we stick to the plan, and it worked again.”

“Having the chance as a coach or a player to make it to two finals is really special. I never take anything for granted, but it’s like I’m living in a fairytale or something.”

England went ahead through Ella Toone’s 36th-minute strike into the top right corner before Australia hero Sam Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, equalised with a long-range shot in the 63rd minute.

Lauren Hemp, however, restored England’s advantage in the 71st minute after firing into the bottom far corner from Millie Bright’s long ball upfield.

Alessia Russo then put the result beyond doubt when she made it 3-1 four minutes before full-time, beating Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with a well-struck low shot.

“When they (Australia) scored they got momentum, the place erupted and then Hempo’s goal just flipped the momentum which was crucial so to get 3-1 you can settle a bit and see the game out,” said Russo.

- Lifelong dream -

The 24-year-old forward, asked about England’s prospects in the final, added: “Spain is going to be even tougher.

“Every game in this tournament has been of the highest level so we have to be ready. But we’ve been dreaming since we were little girls. We’re excited, we’ll recover and be ready.”

For 31-year-old England defender Lucy Bronze, twice a losing semifinalist, Wednesday’s win had additional significance.

“The one thing I’ve always wanted to do is get to a World Cup final,” said Bronze, who plays her club football with Barcelona.

England has now reached its first football World Cup final since the men’s team beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley back in 1966.

Wednesday’s win sparked numerous tributes to the Lionesses, with England men’s captain Harry Kane telling Sky Sports: “Massive congratulations to the Lionesses... We are all behind them and hopefully they can do it in the final.”

Prince William, the heir to the British throne and president of England’s Football Association, posted on X: “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses - on to the final!

“Commiserations to @TheMatildas (Australia), you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

There was praise too from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who posted: “What a performance @Lionesses. Just one more game to go... Bring on Sunday.”