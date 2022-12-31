Scott Parker appointed as Club Brugge head coach

Scott Parker has been appointed as the head coach of Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge on Saturday.

The 42-year-old replaces Carl Hoefkens, who was fired earlier this week following a run of poor domestic form, including an embarrassing 4-1 home defeat by St Truiden in the Belgian Cup and a 1-1 home draw with OH Leuven in the league on Tuesday.

Parker played for Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, among others. The then midfielder has received 18 caps for England.

Parker will be presented next week at the Belfius Basecamp, Club Brugge’s home stadium.

Club Brugge is fourth in the league table with 34 points. Genk has picked 46 points and occupies the top spot.