Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Serie A: Roma signs Europa League winner Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt

Ndicka made more than 134 Bundesliga appearances after joining Eintracht in 2018 from French side Auxerre and won the Europa League in the 2021-22 season.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 19:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Ndicka represented France at youth level but has decided to play for the Ivory Coast as a senior.
File Photo: Ndicka represented France at youth level but has decided to play for the Ivory Coast as a senior. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Ndicka represented France at youth level but has decided to play for the Ivory Coast as a senior. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

AS Roma have signed French defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Ndicka made more than 134 Bundesliga appearances after joining Eintracht in 2018 from French side Auxerre.

“The way that the project was explained to me along with this club’s history and prestige made me want to come to Rome, which is a fantastic city that loves and lives for football,” the 23-year-old told the Roma website.

ALSO READ: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan retires from football at 37

Ndicka won the UEFA Europa League with Eintracht in 2021-22.

Almamy Toure and Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate with the UEFA Europa League Trophy following their team’s victory during the UEFA Europa League final.

Almamy Toure and Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate with the UEFA Europa League Trophy following their team’s victory during the UEFA Europa League final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Despite his young age, Evan is already a mature player with a wealth of experience from one of the most prestigious leagues and he also played a key role in his previous club’s European success,” said Roma’s General Sports Manager Tiago Pinto.

Ndicka represented France at youth level but has decided to play for the Ivory Coast as a senior, Roma said.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
