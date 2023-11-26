MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Male football players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women

The initiative coincided with rallies across Italy to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 13:02 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
A red mark is painted on the face of Tommaso Pobega to promote International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
A red mark is painted on the face of Tommaso Pobega to promote International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A red mark is painted on the face of Tommaso Pobega to promote International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women during a Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: AP

Players and coaches across the top men’s football league in Italy had red marks painted on their faces to promote a campaign for the elimination of violence against women on Saturday.

The initiative coincided with rallies across Italy to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, just as an Italian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from Germany.

A banner is displayed by fans in reference to the death of Giulia Cecchettin as the teams walk onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s Champions League match between AS Roma and Ajax Amsterdam.
A banner is displayed by fans in reference to the death of Giulia Cecchettin as the teams walk onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s Champions League match between AS Roma and Ajax Amsterdam. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

A banner is displayed by fans in reference to the death of Giulia Cecchettin as the teams walk onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s Champions League match between AS Roma and Ajax Amsterdam. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The slaying of 22-year-old university student Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend, sparked outrage across Italy, where on average one woman is killed every three days.

Players and coaches in the Serie A league had the red marks on their cheeks and the initiative will continue for matches on Sunday and Monday.

The slogan for the initiative translated to “a red card against violence”.

Related Topics

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Male football players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford
    AP
  3. Breakaway body World Boxing elects Dutch official as its first president
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
  5. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Male football players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
    AP
  2. Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter’s clash with Juve
    Reuters
  3. Classy Newcastle thrashes Chelsea 4-1 as James sees red
    Reuters
  4. Protest banners fly over Etihad Stadium during Man City game
    Reuters
  5. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Male football players in Italy put red marks on faces in campaign to eliminate violence against women
    AP
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Havertz header moves Arsenal to top of table after 1-0 win over Brentford
    AP
  3. Breakaway body World Boxing elects Dutch official as its first president
    AP
  4. IPL 2024: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed for SRH’s Mayank Dagar
    PTI
  5. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment