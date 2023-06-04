Magazine

Sevilla’s Navas named Europa League Player of the Season

UEFA’s Technical Observer panel has named Sevilla’s Jesús Navas as the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season on Sunday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 23:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sevilla’s Jesus Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League.
Sevilla’s Jesus Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Sevilla's Jesus Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA’s Technical Observer panel has named Sevilla’s Jesús Navas as the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season on Sunday.

Gundogan is HIM: Man City midfielder stakes claim to be best signing of Guardiola era

The 37-year-old’s form has been up there with anything from his illustrious career and his season culminated with the wing-back scooping an astonishing fourth Europa League title.

Navas played a pivotal role in Sevilla’s 1-1 draw against Roma in the final, producing a teasing cross that Gianluca Mancini could only divert past his own goalkeeper to restore parity, before his side went on to triumph 4-1 on penalties.

“I know that ‘never give up’ is this team’s motto,” he said following the Budapest decider. “That can certainly be seen on the pitch. We are a family. Those of us who have been here for a longer time, the veterans, pass it on because this competition made us great.”

Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz was Europa League Young Player of the Season, helping the Germans reach the semi-finals before losing 1-0 on aggregate to Roma.

