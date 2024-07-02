MagazineBuy Print

Son’s football academy in South Korea denies bullying allegations involving a coach and a young player

The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by a coach with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 13:46 IST , SEOUL - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Son Heung-min of South Korea in action.
FILE PHOTO: Son Heung-min of South Korea in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Son Heung-min of South Korea in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Korean prosecutors are investigating allegations of coaches verbally and physically abusing a young player at the Son Football Academy at Chuncheon, the hometown of Premier League star Son Heung-min.

Hundreds of South Korean children have attended the academy with the dream of following in the footsteps of Asia’s biggest football star.

Son’s father, former professional player Son Woong-jung, is the director of the academy, located almost 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of the capital Seoul.

He has denied the allegations against himself and two of his coaches.

The parents of a young player have said their son was hit by a coach with a corner flag and also subjected to verbal abuse.

“Thinking about how frightened my son must have been makes me angry,” the player’s father told South Korea’s domestic Yonhap news agency. “I decided to report the case to the police because I didn’t want to see another case like this.”

Son Woong-jung has apologized but denied allegations of abuse.

“I swear that coaches at my academy have never engaged in any action that wasn’t based on love for our young players,” Son said. “Much of what the plaintiff has said is not true, and we at the academy are fully cooperating with the authorities during this investigation, without distorting or covering up facts.”

The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heung-min, the popular captain of English club Tottenham Hotspur. His team’s July 31 exhibition game against a local team in Seoul quickly sold all its 66,000 tickets last week.

It is not the first time in South Korea that coaches have been accused of physically abusing athletes.

In 2020, triathlete Choi Suk-hyeon took her own life after lodging complaints with sporting authorities, claiming years of physical and verbal torment at the hands of coaches. A year earlier, a number of female speed skaters alleged physical and sexual abuse against a coach.

In a 2006 autobiography, former South Korea captain and Manchester United star Park Ji-sung wrote of the physical beatings he took as a youngster at the hands of senior players at school.

Son Woong-jung, the academy’s director, has promised to evaluate his coaching methods in light of the accusations.

“I admit that I stuck to my own ways without recognizing the standards set by the changing times,” he said. “I will seek other ways that can help young athletes concentrate on the field and stay committed to training.”

