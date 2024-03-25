MagazineBuy Print

Southgate backs Toney’s quality ahead of Belgium friendly

Toney, who has one cap for England as a substitute, is aiming to make his mark in the run-up to Euro 2024, with leading scorer Harry Kane absent due to injury.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 14:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, looks on during an international friendly football match.
England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, looks on during an international friendly football match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England's manager, Gareth Southgate, looks on during an international friendly football match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ivan Toney’s qualities are “underestimated,” England manager Gareth Southgate said as he tipped the in-form forward to make the most of his first start for the national team in Tuesday’s friendly against Belgium.

Toney, who has one cap for England as a substitute, is aiming to make his mark in the run-up to Euro 2024, with leading scorer Harry Kane absent due to injury.

The 28-year-old Toney has netted goals in 10 games for Brentford since his return to action in January after serving an eight-month suspension for breaching FA betting rules.

Toney was left on the bench during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Brazil, with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins playing the full 90 minutes.

“I think sometimes the quality of (Toney’s) football can be under-estimated. We’re still getting to know all of those strengths because until you work with a player more regularly you don’t know them inside out,” Southgate told reporters.

“But with England that’s the landscape, you don’t get hundreds of opportunities. He’s a confident guy, he comes in on the back of a good run of form with his club.

“He’s going to be on the field on Tuesday, no question. Confidence is crucial. That swagger, that self-belief. All of the top forward players have it,” Southgate added.

“You look at him being a big guy but he’s not just a target man. His quality in link play is very good as well. (His penalty record) is definitely a great asset to have. We’ve obviously got to work out the balance of the squad.”

