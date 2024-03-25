MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty

Australia will hope to book a ticket to Paris at the under-23 Asian Cup starting in Qatar next month, with the tournament offering three Olympic slots to the highest finishers.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 13:19 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Ajdin Hrustic in action against Lebanon during the World Cup qualifying match.
Australia’s Ajdin Hrustic in action against Lebanon during the World Cup qualifying match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Ajdin Hrustic in action against Lebanon during the World Cup qualifying match. | Photo Credit: AP

After easing back into the Australian setup, midfielder Ajdin Hrustic has put his hand up for a possible tilt at an Olympic football medal at the Paris Games.

Australia will hope to book a ticket to Paris at the under-23 Asian Cup starting in Qatar next month, with the tournament offering three Olympic slots to the highest finishers.

The fourth best finisher will play Guinea in a playoff for the final slot in Paris.

Hrustic, 27, will hope to be one of three over-age players permitted in Tony Vidmar’s squad should they qualify for the under-23 Olympic tournament.

“I’ll always put my hand up for the national team and I think everyone knows that,” Hrustic told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“When the Olympics do come round, we’ll see what happens.

“Obviously, (depends on) the situation and what Tony does need. He might not need my position. You never know in football. But I’m ready. Always.”

Hrustic has barely been seen for the Socceroos in the last two years due to injury and club problems but made a welcome return as a substitute during last Thursday’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lebanon in Sydney.

Australia and Lebanon play another World Cup qualifier in Canberra on Tuesday.

The match is deemed Lebanon’s “home” game after the Asian Football Confederation requested it be moved from the nation because of the war in Gaza.

Australia have often struggled to score goals in Graham Arnold’s second stint in charge so the coach may elect to start Hrustic on Tuesday as a player with a record of unlocking defences and setting up chances for team mates.

Hrustic said he was ready to step up as Australia look to maintain their progress to a sixth successive World Cup.

“You know how football is, you have your ups and downs. I’ve managed to get myself up running and I feel great. I feel good and I feel fit ... I’m part of the squad now,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ajdin Hrustic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty
    Reuters
  2. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  3. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: It did not look like Shubman was leading for the first time, says Sai Kishore
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty
    Reuters
  2. China skipper makes retirement U-turn with World Cup hopes in balance
    AP
  3. CONCACAF Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd
    AP
  4. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  5. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Hrustic ready to answer Olympic call of duty
    Reuters
  2. Amir, Wasim among 29 Pakistan cricketers set for army training camp
    AP
  3. WPL 2024: Small height, big fight - Tanuja Kan(wer) and she did 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. NBA roundup: Lakers scores season-best 150 vs. Pacers
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: It did not look like Shubman was leading for the first time, says Sai Kishore
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment