MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CONCACAF Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd

Canadian referee Drew Fischer stopped play in the 88th minute of the United States’ 2-0 victory in Sunday night’s final, played before a crowd of 59,471 at AT&T Stadium.

Published : Mar 25, 2024 09:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
The CONCACAF Nations League final match between Mexico and the United States is stopped due to discriminatory chants during the second half Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.
The CONCACAF Nations League final match between Mexico and the United States is stopped due to discriminatory chants during the second half Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The CONCACAF Nations League final match between Mexico and the United States is stopped due to discriminatory chants during the second half Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S.-Mexico CONCACAF Nations League final match was suspended in the late stages for the second straight year because of homophobic chants by pro-Mexican fans.

Canadian referee Drew Fischer stopped play in the 88th minute of the United States’ 2-0 victory in Sunday night’s final, played before a crowd of 59,471 at AT&T Stadium.

Play resumed after a four-and-a-half-minute wait, and Fischer halted it again six minutes into stoppage time. The play restarted one and a half minutes later, and the match was played until the conclusion in the ninth minute of added time.

RELATED: USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title

Last year’s semifinal at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was stopped by Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton in the eighth minute of a scheduled 12 minutes of stoppage time with the U.S. ahead 3-0.

CONCACAF issued a statement the next day that it “strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans,” which it said “has no place in our sport.” The regional governing body did not appear to announce any disciplinary action.

The Mexican Football Federation last month challenged financial penalties totalling 100,000 Swiss francs ($114,000) imposed by FIFA for incidents at two games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA imposed a 50,000 Swiss franc fine with an additional 50,000 francs to be spent on a campaign educating fans.

FIFA has repeatedly held the Mexican football federation responsible, handing out fines and closing stadiums for games after incidents in qualifying matches for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and for Olympic qualifying.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mexico /

CONCACAF Nations League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd
    AP
  2. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  3. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Murray says emotional farewell to his ‘tennis home’
    AFP
  5. Miami Open 2024: Swiatek keeps nerve to fight past Noskova, Gauff advances
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. CONCACAF Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd
    AP
  2. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  3. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  4. England’s Walker, Maguire ruled out of Belgium friendly
    Reuters
  5. Twenty-year wait for victory goes on for San Marino after draw against St Kitts and Nevis
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CONCACAF Nations League final twice stopped because of homophobic chants in pro-Mexican crowd
    AP
  2. USA beats Mexico 2-0 for CONCACAF Nations League title
    AFP
  3. Japan to advance in World Cup qualifying after N. Korea game cancelled
    AFP
  4. Miami Open 2024: Murray says emotional farewell to his ‘tennis home’
    AFP
  5. Miami Open 2024: Swiatek keeps nerve to fight past Noskova, Gauff advances
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment