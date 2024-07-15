Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead

Spain took a lead over England at the start of second half of the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.
Spain broke into an attack from the left wing as Yamal played a pass into the box for Nico Williams on the left who made a simple yet clinical far post finish in the bottom right corner.
With that contribution, Lamine Yamal has four assists to his name in the tournament and extended his lead in the most assists standings of Euro 2024.
This is the joint-highest number of assists a player has recorded in a single edition of the Euros.
EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS
|Player
|Country
|Matches Played
|Assists
|Lamine Yamal
|Spain
|7
|4
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|5
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|5
|2
|Arda Guler
|Turkey
|5
|2
|Xavi Simons
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|Dani Olmo
|Spain
|5
|2
|Fabian Ruiz
|Spain
|5
|2
|Michel Aebischer
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Nathan Ake
|Netherlands
|6
|2
|Remo Frueler
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|Alexander Prass
|Austria
|4
|2
|Dennis Man
|Romania
|4
|2
|Ante Budimir
|Croatia
|3
|2
