MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead

Spain broke into an attack from the left wing as Yamal played a pass into the box for Nico Williams on the left who made a simple yet clinical far post finish in the bottom right corner.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 01:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in Euro 2024 final.
Spain’s Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in Euro 2024 final. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
infoIcon

Spain’s Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in Euro 2024 final. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Spain took a lead over England at the start of second half of the Euro 2024 final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Spain broke into an attack from the left wing as Yamal played a pass into the box for Nico Williams on the left who made a simple yet clinical far post finish in the bottom right corner.

With that contribution, Lamine Yamal has four assists to his name in the tournament and extended his lead in the most assists standings of Euro 2024.

This is the joint-highest number of assists a player has recorded in a single edition of the Euros.

EURO 2024 ASSIST LEADERS

Player Country Matches Played Assists
Lamine Yamal Spain 7 4
Joshua Kimmich Germany 5 2
Kylian Mbappe France 5 2
Arda Guler Turkey 5 2
Xavi Simons Netherlands 6 2
Dani Olmo Spain 5 2
Fabian Ruiz Spain 5 2
Michel Aebischer Switzerland 4 2
Nathan Ake Netherlands 6 2
Remo Frueler Switzerland 4 2
Alexander Prass Austria 4 2
Dennis Man Romania 4 2
Ante Budimir Croatia 3 2

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final : ESP 1-0 ENG; Nico Williams gives Spain the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. 1996 Olympics Special Interview - Leander Paes: It was nothing less than magic
    Leander Paes
  4. VIDEO: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Who will win the Golden Glove this Euros?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Golden Boot: Who can be the highest goal scorer in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs England LIVE score, Euro 2024 final : ESP 1-0 ENG; Nico Williams gives Spain the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 most assists: Lamine Yamal assists Nico Williams goal in Spain vs England final to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. 1996 Olympics Special Interview - Leander Paes: It was nothing less than magic
    Leander Paes
  4. VIDEO: Watch Nico Williams score in Spain vs England in Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 final: Rodri subbed off at half-time on Spain vs England with suspected injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment