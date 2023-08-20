Who is Olga Carmona, who scored in FIFA Women’s World Cup final for Spain vs England

Spain skipper Olga Carmona opened the scoring in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final against England, Stadium Australia, Sydney on Sunday.
Carmona found a way past English keeper Mary Earps with a left-footed finish which found the right-bottom corner in the 29th minute of an intriguing final.
The 22-year-old left-back, who represents Real Madrid in club football, has been crucial to Spain’s magical run to the final. Carmona had scored the winner for the La Roja in semifinal against Sweden, in the 90th minute of the game.
This was after she was dropped to the bench in her side’s win in the round of 16 and the quarterfinal.
Carmona, who made her senior debut in 2021, was also part of the under-19 Spanish side which won the 2018 European Championship.
After developing through Sevilla’s academy, Carmona made her senior club debut in 2017 and represented her hometown club for three seasons, before she joined the then newly-formed Real Madrid side.
With her goal today against England, Carmona became the second-youngest player to score in both the semifinal and final of a single edition of a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, after Alex Morgan.
Carmona also became the second Spanish player to score a goal in a senior FIFA World Cup final, after Andres Iniesta.
