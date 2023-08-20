FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final: Putellas dropped from Spain starting line-up, Lauren James on bench as England unchanged

Reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against an unchanged England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals.

Putellas’ tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.

James was named on the bench as Wiegman named unchanged side from the one that defeated co-host Australia 3-1 in the semifinals.