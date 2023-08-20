MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final: Putellas dropped from Spain starting line-up, Lauren James on bench as England unchanged

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 15:02 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during a training session.
Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during a training session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Alexia Putellas of Spain looks on during a training session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was dropped from Spain’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final against an unchanged England in Sydney.

The Barcelona attacking midfielder was replaced by teenage club colleague Salma Paralluelo in the only change from the side which beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals.

FOLLOW LIVE | Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score

Putellas’ tournament has never really got going as she struggles to regain form and fitness after a serious knee injury.

England coach Sarina Wiegman resisted the temptation to recall Chelsea attacker Lauren James after her two-game ban ended.

James was named on the bench as Wiegman named unchanged side from the one that defeated co-host Australia 3-1 in the semifinals.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Ballon d'Or /

Alexia Putellas /

Lauren James /

Sarina Wiegman

