Live

Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench

Spain vs England Final, Live Score: Follow Sportstar’s updates from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final as the two teams fight out for their maiden Women’s World Cup title.

Updated : Aug 20, 2023 15:12 IST

Team Sportstar
General view inside the stadium before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Sydney.
General view inside the stadium before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Sydney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

General view inside the stadium before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Sydney. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

  • August 20, 2023 14:59
    Back-to-back finals for Sarina Wiegman

    FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: England’s road to WWC final

    England could become only the second team to simultaneously hold both the Women’s Euros and the Women’s World Cup when it faces Spain in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Sydney on Sunday.

  • August 20, 2023 14:55
    Big News! James starts on the bench

    England’s young superstar starts on the bench after returning from a two-match suspension.

    laurenjameswwcfinal.jpg

  • August 20, 2023 14:52
    The Superstars from either side
  • August 20, 2023 14:50
    First WWC Final for the La Roja!

    FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Spain’s road to WWC Final

    Here is how Spain made its way to the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, where it will face England.

  • August 20, 2023 14:47
    All set for the finale!
  • August 20, 2023 14:44
    Women’s World Cup Final Preview

    It’s a game of opposites in many senses when England and Spain take each other in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. One side has a seasoned coach raking in the plaudits from fans and adversaries alike and the other finds its coach embroiled in controversy with charges of mismanagement levelled against him.

    Come Sunday when the FIFA Women’s World Cup final gets underway, none of this will matter. What will count are the 22 players on the pitch - the worthy best in the world.

    England and Spain are maiden World Cup finalists, but the Lionesses come into the fixture with the upper hand. In the 11 games these two nations have played against each other (since 2007), England has won six.

    Most recently, England brushed past Spain to lift the 2022 European Championship in the quarterfinal. That was a drawn out game that went to extra time eventually ending in a 2-1 triumph for the Lionesses.

    From there, England went on to win the Euro, while Spain plunged into internal turmoil. This is Spain’s first senior level final, but several players on the roster have been part of age group sides that have made summit clashes over the last decade.

    Read Full Preview:FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?

  • August 20, 2023 14:37
    LINEUP INFO

    England: Earps (GK), Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Bright (C), Carter, Daly, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo

    Spain: Cata Coll (GK), Olga, L Codina, I Paredes, Ona Batlle, J Hermoso (C), Teresa, Aitana, Mariona, Redondo, Paralluelo

  • August 20, 2023 14:33
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?

    The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.


    Where can we live stream the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?

    The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

  • August 20, 2023 14:30
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. Stay Tuned for lineup info and other updates.

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

England /

Spain

