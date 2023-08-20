Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench

Key Updates
- August 20, 2023 14:59Back-to-back finals for Sarina Wiegman
- August 20, 2023 14:55Big News! James starts on the bench
England’s young superstar starts on the bench after returning from a two-match suspension.
- August 20, 2023 14:52The Superstars from either side
- August 20, 2023 14:47All set for the finale!
- August 20, 2023 14:44Women’s World Cup Final Preview
It’s a game of opposites in many senses when England and Spain take each other in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. One side has a seasoned coach raking in the plaudits from fans and adversaries alike and the other finds its coach embroiled in controversy with charges of mismanagement levelled against him.
Come Sunday when the FIFA Women’s World Cup final gets underway, none of this will matter. What will count are the 22 players on the pitch - the worthy best in the world.
England and Spain are maiden World Cup finalists, but the Lionesses come into the fixture with the upper hand. In the 11 games these two nations have played against each other (since 2007), England has won six.
Most recently, England brushed past Spain to lift the 2022 European Championship in the quarterfinal. That was a drawn out game that went to extra time eventually ending in a 2-1 triumph for the Lionesses.
From there, England went on to win the Euro, while Spain plunged into internal turmoil. This is Spain’s first senior level final, but several players on the roster have been part of age group sides that have made summit clashes over the last decade.
Read Full Preview:FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?
- August 20, 2023 14:37LINEUP INFO
England: Earps (GK), Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Bright (C), Carter, Daly, Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo
Spain: Cata Coll (GK), Olga, L Codina, I Paredes, Ona Batlle, J Hermoso (C), Teresa, Aitana, Mariona, Redondo, Paralluelo
- August 20, 2023 14:33LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?
The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1.
Where can we live stream the Spain vs England Women’s World Cup 2023 Final?
The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be streamed live on the Fancode app.
- August 20, 2023 14:30Stay Tuned
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. Stay Tuned for lineup info and other updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench
- In pictures: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup win in penalties
- World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.22m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh in 400m hurdles heats action soon
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final: Putellas dropped from Spain starting line-up, Lauren James on bench as England unchanged
- Dinamo fans banned from European away games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE