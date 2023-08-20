Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench

Women’s World Cup Final Preview

It’s a game of opposites in many senses when England and Spain take each other in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. One side has a seasoned coach raking in the plaudits from fans and adversaries alike and the other finds its coach embroiled in controversy with charges of mismanagement levelled against him.

Come Sunday when the FIFA Women’s World Cup final gets underway, none of this will matter. What will count are the 22 players on the pitch - the worthy best in the world.

England and Spain are maiden World Cup finalists, but the Lionesses come into the fixture with the upper hand. In the 11 games these two nations have played against each other (since 2007), England has won six.

Most recently, England brushed past Spain to lift the 2022 European Championship in the quarterfinal. That was a drawn out game that went to extra time eventually ending in a 2-1 triumph for the Lionesses.

From there, England went on to win the Euro, while Spain plunged into internal turmoil. This is Spain’s first senior level final, but several players on the roster have been part of age group sides that have made summit clashes over the last decade.

