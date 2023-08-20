MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Postecoglou wary of getting excited after Tottenham’s win over Man United

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is wary of getting too excited about Spurs’ 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United, saying it’s too soon to be putting in “complete performances”.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 12:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is wary of getting too excited about Spurs’ 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United, saying it’s too soon to be putting in “complete performances”.

The Australian said he was encouraged by periods in the second half of their match where they showed the kind of team we want to be. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag however said his side switched off just before half time. 

Postecoglou celebrated his first home game in charge with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday, thanks to Pape Matar Sarr’s maiden Premier League goal and a late own goal by Lisandro Martinez.

Senegalese Sarr seized on a deflected cross in the 49th minute to shoot high into the net past Andre Onana, and Martinez then sealed his side’s fate by deflecting Ben Davies’ scuffed effort past his own keeper in the 83rd minute.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork in a free-flowing contest and United’s Bruno Fernandes wasted a glorious opportunity but Postecoglou’s Tottenham deserved the three points for a vibrant second-half display.

Read the full report here

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Ange Postecoglou

