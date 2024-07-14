MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v ENG summit clash

Spain will be boosted by the return of defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand from suspension when it takes on England at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Phil Foden and manager Gareth Southgate during training.
England’s Phil Foden and manager Gareth Southgate during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Phil Foden and manager Gareth Southgate during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain and England meet in the final of the European Championship on Sunday. Spain is seeking a record fourth title at the Euros to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England is bidding for a first major trophy in men’s football since the 1966 World Cup. 

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has been in training this week after limping out of the semifinal win over France after being knocked to the ground in the post-match celebrations by a steward trying to stop a pitch invader.

Right-back Dani Carvajal returns from suspension, leaving the only real selection dilemma at centre-back for coach Luis de la Fuente, with Nacho or Robin Le Normand vying to partner Aymeric Laporte. Dani Olmo should again fill in for the injured Pedri as Spain’s attacking central midfielder.

Gareth Southgate has to decide who to play at left-back — or left wing-back — out of Kieran Trippier or Luke Shaw. Shaw is a natural on that side but has only made two appearances as a second-half substitute at Euro 2024 after recovering from an injury that had sidelined him since February.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 final: Spain and England to clash in a former Nazi stadium where Jesse Owens won gold

Otherwise, Southgate will choose the same players, with the 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo having nailed down the problematic spot in central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

SPAIN VS ENGLAND PREDICTED LINEUPS

Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon (gk), Cucurella, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Olmo, Rodri, Ruiz, Williams, Morata, Yamal

England Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford (gk), Shaw, Guehi, Stones, Walker, Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham, Foden, Kane, Saka

(With inputs from AP)

