Euro 2024, Team of the tournament: Best 11 players in each position ahead of Spain vs England final

With Euro 2024 coming to a close Spain and England are set to face off in the grand final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 14.

One is the best team in the tournament, on the brink potentially of a new era of success because of a teenage wonderkid, an outstanding midfield and a tweak in philosophy.

The other is a survivor, limping to the end with big moments, resilience and an oft-criticized coach who has another chance to end his country’s long wait for a major men’s title.

Out of the 24 teams participated, only two remain, however there were a few players that stood out with their individual performances in this edition of Euros.

Presenting to you Sportstar’s Euro 2024 team of the tournament:

GK - Jordan Pickford (England)

England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. | Photo Credit: AP

England’s keeper Jordan Pickford has made some incredible saves to ensure his nation reaches the final for two editions in a row.

England was struggling with its attack during the early stages of the tournament and could only score two goals in the group stage. But despite it’s struggles up front Pickford’s keeping ensured it finishes top of its group.

England won its quarterfinal draw against Switzerland on penalties, 5-3, thanks to Pickford’s incredible and clutch performance between the sticks. He has made 14 saves so far, maintained two clean sheets and only conceded four goals in six matches.

LB - Theo Hernandez (France)

Theo Hernandez of France. | Photo Credit: AP

On left-back we have France’s Theo Hernandez who is considered to be one of the best full-backs in the world. Apart from his defensive duties which helped France maintain a good record at the back, his contributions in the attack sets him apart.

Theo recovered the ball 26 times, made three tackles and five blocks in the tournament. He made 25 passes into the final third, attempted 12 dribbles and even had four attempts.

CB - William Saliba (France)

William Saliba of France. | Photo Credit: AP

Another French defender, Arsenal’s William Saliba makes it to the team. He attempted six tackles and recovered the ball on 31 occasions. France only condeded three goals and made four clean sheets in its six games and Saliba’s defensive acumen was a key factor.

CB - John Stones (England)

England’s John Stones. | Photo Credit: AP

England and Manchester City defender John Stones is the other centre back in the team. Stones has made 10 clearances and recovered the ball 24 times in the tournament.

England maintained two clean sheets and only conceded four goals in six matches with him commanding the back line.

RB - Joao Cancelo (Portugal)

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo. | Photo Credit: AP

On the right-back position we have Portugal’s Joao Cancelo who is good enough to be a winger with the way he has played out from the back and pushed the ball ahead on the flanks.

Cancelo made 21 passes into the final third and nine of them were into the box. He even made six runs into the box and was a key attacking threat for Portugal apart from his defensive contributions in which he won two tackles and recovered the ball 16 times. Unfortunately, Portugal was knocked out by France on penalties.

CM - Ngolo Kante (France)

N’Golo Kante of France. | Photo Credit: AP

France’s Ngolo Kante made a comeback into the national team after a long time but it felt like it was the same World Cup winning captain because of his performance in the middle of the park.

Kante was a work horse in the midfield and made some crucial defensive tackles and blocks to help the French backline. Kante even made 28 passes into the final third showing his attacking contributions as well which indicates he has had an all-round performance in Euro 2024.

CM - Fabian Ruiz (Spain)

Spain’s Fabian Ruiz. | Photo Credit: AP

Fabian Ruiz is in the best form of his life at the moment and turned up for Spain in the Euros. He has scored two goals and provided two assists and his creative prowess in the midfield has helped Spain score 13 goals so far in the tournament.

After Pedri’s injury, he is playing a lot deeper but is still contributing to Spain’s attack. He has made 39 passes into the final third, and has a total of 15 attempts.

CAM - Dani Olmo (Spain)

Spain’s Dani Olmo. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain’s Dani Olmo didn’t start the tournament in the starting 11 of Spain but has now become and integral part of the team. With three goals he is the joint-top scorer of the tournament. He has also provided two assists.

The attacking midfielder has had six attempts on target and seven passes into the penalty area making the most successful ‘number 10’ of Euro 2024.

LW- Jamal Musiala (Spain)

Germany’s Jamal Musiala. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany, the host nation started the tournament on a strong foot and much praise went to 21-year-old Jamal Musiala whose technical ability on the ball and creative prowess makes him one of the hottest young talents in modern day football.

Musiala has three goals in five matches and is the joint leading goal scorer despite being knocked out early in the quarterfinal.

CF - Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands made it all the way to the semifinal and much praise went to Cody Gakpo who scored three goals and provided an assist in Euro 2024.

Gakpo made eight attempt on target, and made 11 passes into the box. His agility and finishing went hand-in-hand to ensure Netherlands a respectable finish in the tournament.

Although he played on the left flank for Holland, he has the ability to play centrally as seen in Liverpool and deserves a spot in this team.

RW - Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Spain’s Lamine Yamal. | Photo Credit: AP

The biggest teenage sensation in the world, Barcelona and Spain’s Lamine Yamal has shined throughout Euro 2024 and helped his side reach the final at the age of 17.

He is the assist leader with three and also scored a crucial equaliser against France in the semifinal.

Yamal’s dribbling and finishing on the right wing has made him a surprising trick up Spain’s sleeves. He has made 16 attempts, 30 dribbles and 14 passes into the box this tournament in the six games he has played.