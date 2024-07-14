Euro 2024 final: Best goals of the tournament ahead of Spain vs England title clash

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday.
In the 50 games that have been played so far, 114 goals have been scored by the 24 nations taking part in the tournament. There are six players on a tournament-high three goals at Euro 2024 and two are playing in the final, England captain Harry Kane and Spain playmaker Dani Olmo.
The others are Georges Mikautadze of Georgia, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia and Jamal Musiala of Germany.
Take a look at the best goals of Euro 2024 ahead of the final:
1. JUDE BELLINGHAM- ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA - ROUND OF 16
Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia in the round of 16.
2. LAMINE YAMAL: SPAIN VS FRANCE - SEMIFINAL
Lamine Yamal became the tournament’s youngest goalscorer when he equalised with a superb strike from outside the box against France, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.
3. ARDA GULER: TURKIYE VS GEROGIA - GROUP STAGE
Arda Guler scored the winner against Georgia and became the youngest player to score on his debut at a European Championship finals (19 years and 114 days), surpassing the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004, at 19 years and 128 days.
4. NICOLAE STANCIU: ROMANIA VS UKRAINE - GROUP STAGE
Nicolae Stanciu scored in the 29th minute to give Romania the lead against Ukraine and became the first player from the Saudi Pro League to score in this Euros.
5. NEDIM BAJRAMI: ITALY VS ALBANIA - GROUP STAGE
Nedim Bajrmi of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship against Italy, finding the net just 23 seconds after the kick off whistle.
