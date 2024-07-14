Euro 2024 final: Best goals of the tournament ahead of Spain vs England title clash

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England in Berlin will bring the curtain down on a month-long festival of football on Sunday.

In the 50 games that have been played so far, 114 goals have been scored by the 24 nations taking part in the tournament. There are six players on a tournament-high three goals at Euro 2024 and two are playing in the final, England captain Harry Kane and Spain playmaker Dani Olmo.

The others are Georges Mikautadze of Georgia, Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands, Ivan Schranz of Slovakia and Jamal Musiala of Germany.

Take a look at the best goals of Euro 2024 ahead of the final:

1. JUDE BELLINGHAM- ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA - ROUND OF 16

Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia in the round of 16.

BELLINGHAM WITH A LAST-GASP EQUALIZER!!!



England were staring down the barrel of defeat, but Jude Bellingham pops up with a stunning overhead kick in the DYING SECONDS to level the score ⚽ 😍️



Watch #ENGSVK in #EURO2024 LIVE on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/9r4cYq8W87 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 30, 2024

2. LAMINE YAMAL: SPAIN VS FRANCE - SEMIFINAL

Lamine Yamal became the tournament’s youngest goalscorer when he equalised with a superb strike from outside the box against France, curling a long-range effort into the top corner and past the fingertips of an airborne Mike Maignan.

16-year-old Yamal becomes the youngest scorer in EURO with a sensational equalizer! 🤠



Watch #ESPFRA in #EURO2024 LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/nWXqJx33P2 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 9, 2024

3. ARDA GULER: TURKIYE VS GEROGIA - GROUP STAGE

Arda Guler scored the winner against Georgia and became the youngest player to score on his debut at a European Championship finals (19 years and 114 days), surpassing the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004, at 19 years and 128 days.

Did Arda Guler just score the GOAL of the Tournament!!!



Watch the Real Madrid youngster take Turkiye 🇹🇷 ahead in #TURGEO



More #EURO2024 action on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/s7j5s2PmGZ — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 18, 2024

4. NICOLAE STANCIU: ROMANIA VS UKRAINE - GROUP STAGE

Nicolae Stanciu scored in the 29th minute to give Romania the lead against Ukraine and became the first player from the Saudi Pro League to score in this Euros.

5. NEDIM BAJRAMI: ITALY VS ALBANIA - GROUP STAGE

Nedim Bajrmi of Albania scored the fastest goal in the history of the European Championship against Italy, finding the net just 23 seconds after the kick off whistle.

Albania stuns Italy with a record-breaking start ‼️



Nedim Bajrami fires Albania ahead in just 22 SECONDS, making it the fastest goal in EURO history 🔖



Watch #EURO2024#ITAALB LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/oQuvenTs1N — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 15, 2024

(With inputs from Reuters)