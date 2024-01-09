MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw

Atletico will be at home against its great rival on the weekend of January 16-18.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 08:49 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Jude Bellingham.
File image of Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File image of Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Madrid giants Atletico and Real were drawn together on Monday in the last 16 of the Spanish Cup while Barcelona face the only third-tier team left in the competition.

Atletico will be at home against its great rival on the weekend of January 16-18.

Barcelona will travel to Salamanca to face Unionistas who knocked out top-flight Villarreal earlier on Monday, 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

That tie had kicked off on Sunday but was interrupted at the start of extra-time because of lighting issues which left Salamanca’s stadium in the dark.

The only other team from outside the Primera Liga, Tenerife, will face another island side, Mallorca.

Draw for the last 16 of the Spanish Cup:

Unionistas Salamanca v Barcelona, Tenerife v Mallorca, Getafe v Sevilla, Osasuna v Real Sociedad, Valencia v Celta Vigo, Athletic Bilbao v Alaves, Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid, Girona v Rayo Vallecano

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Atletico Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw
    Reuters
  2. FIFA rules out sanctions against Brazil after CBF chief Rodrigues returns
    Reuters
  3. Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage
    AP
  4. SL vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Liyanage 95 gives Sri Lanka hard fought win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  5. Dalot, Fernandes goals put Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw
    Reuters
  2. FIFA rules out sanctions against Brazil after CBF chief Rodrigues returns
    Reuters
  3. Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage
    AP
  4. Dalot, Fernandes goals put Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group D Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Japan the favourite to top group
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Madrid derby the highlight of Spanish Cup last 16 draw
    Reuters
  2. FIFA rules out sanctions against Brazil after CBF chief Rodrigues returns
    Reuters
  3. Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage
    AP
  4. SL vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Liyanage 95 gives Sri Lanka hard fought win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  5. Dalot, Fernandes goals put Manchester United into FA Cup fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment