MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 18:54 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid will be key when the two teams face each other in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid will be key when the two teams face each other in the Spanish Super Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/ AFP
infoIcon

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid will be key when the two teams face each other in the Spanish Super Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/ AFP

The Real Madrid and Barcelona managers see the Spanish Super Cup final as an occasion that stands out both for the trophy on the line and the sporting spectacle it creates, as they prepare for Sunday’s match to be played in Riyadh for the second year.

Super Cup’s second El Clasico final in a row will see the La Liga giants face off on foreign soil for the third time in a year, after Barcelona won last January’s final 3-1, also in Riyadh, and beat Madrid 3-0 in a friendly in the United States in July.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Kompany left frustrated by controversial equaliser

“It’s always exciting to prepare for this type of match... it’s going to be a great spectacle,” Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

Though Madrid has had the upper hand in the rivalry this season, beating Barca 2-1 in October and building a seven-point lead at the top of the league, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said no one had an advantage going into the final.

“I have the feeling that Madrid is stronger when Barca is stronger. Since I’ve been on the (Barcelona) bench, to win a title we’ve had to go above Madrid. It’s all very even,” he said.

While Xavi drew inspiration from last year’s final, Ancelotti played down its relevance.

“Real Madrid don’t go out for revenge, they go out to the limit because that’s the requirement of this shirt and this club,” he said.

“We’re one step away from the first trophy of the season. We’re going to try to do what we have to do, which is to try to win the final.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Barcelona /

Spanish Super Cup /

Carlo Ancelotti /

Xavi Hernandez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE updates, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates: Bos, Irvine goals keep Socceroos in control
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik-Chirag through to Malaysia Open final
    PTI
  5. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Mayank century caps fine batting display
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hard for Palestinian players to stay focused at AFC Asian Cup, says coach
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Why is Sahal not playing in India’s match against Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Yoshimi Yamashita becomes first woman to officiate men’s Asian Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish Super Cup Final: Trophy and spectacle on the menu as Barca faces Madrid in second El Clasico final
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia LIVE updates, IND 0-2 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates: Bos, Irvine goals keep Socceroos in control
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwik-Chirag through to Malaysia Open final
    PTI
  5. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Mayank century caps fine batting display
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment