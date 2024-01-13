Premier League: Kompany left frustrated by controversial equaliser

A controversial last-gasp goal by Luton Town’s Carlton Morris had Burnley manager Vincent Kompany, his players and even part-owner and former NFL player JJ Watt furious on Friday, with Kompany saying that such a vital decision cannot decide a game.

Morris headed in the equaliser in the 92nd minute and Luton escaped Turf Moor with a precious point in a 1-1 Premier League draw, but Burnley protested that Luton’s Elijah Adebayo jumped into and impeded goalkeeper James Trafford.

Kompany was frustrated on the sidelines when, following a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood.

“I think any ex-pro understands what the striker (Adebayo) is doing in this case,” Kompany told the BBC. “First I expect the referee to see it, none of the Luton players have celebrated, the look of the striker is to the referee to see if he got away with it.

“Fair play to the striker, he tries his luck, he blocks the goalkeeper. He looks across to the referee and you think surely not. VAR will sort this out. Luton players are not celebrating,” he added. “I thought (Luton) were incredible today, but the moment there the referee has got to get it right.”

The draw left Burnley four points adrift of 18th-placed Luton, and so the decision could prove costly in the race to avoid relegation.

Kompany pointed out the goal comes after other key moments that left him bewildered, including the “softest penalty given against us against Aston Villa” and a disallowed goal against Nottingham Forest.

“I don’t know what to say to my players. It’s ridiculous,” the Belgian said. “It keeps happening. It’s incredible. It’ll balance off, I hope.

“This can’t decide a game. Something done by a bit of magic but not this. Not this.”

Kompany was not alone in his opinion, as fans flooded social media with complaints about the goal.

“I’m new to this ownership thing, so if I get fined by the Premier League, so be it... This is as blatant and obvious of a foul as you could have,” Watt posted on X. “To miss this on the field AND miss this on VAR is truly disgraceful.”

Watt and wife Kealia, who played for the U.S. women’s national team, invested in Burnley at the end of last season and have since been promoting the club around the world.

“Elijah Adebayo does not go for the ball, it has to be a foul,” former England defender Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports in his role as a pundit.

“I can’t get my head around the decision. None of us quite understand it and we don’t get any information on the pitch,” Burnley defender Dara O’Shea said of the goal. “We’re bitterly disappointed with the result.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards said he understood their opponents’ frustration.

“That is a big moment in the game and we deserved that,” Edwards told TNT. “I do feel for Vinny (Kompany) and if it is a foul I will be honest.”