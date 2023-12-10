MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time

The Columbus Crew scored first-half goals through Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah to beat holder LAFC 2-1 and win its third MLS Cup title.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 07:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Crew won their first title in 2008 and second in 2020 in front of a greatly reduced crowd due to the pandemic. 
The Crew won their first title in 2008 and second in 2020 in front of a greatly reduced crowd due to the pandemic.  | Photo Credit: X/@ColumbusCrew
infoIcon

The Crew won their first title in 2008 and second in 2020 in front of a greatly reduced crowd due to the pandemic.  | Photo Credit: X/@ColumbusCrew

The Columbus Crew scored first-half goals through Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah to beat holder LAFC 2-1 and win its third MLS Cup title on Saturday.

The Crew dominated possession early on and LAFC’s defence succumbed when a Diego Palacios handball in the 31st minute led to a goal by Hernandez, who slotted home his penalty.

The Crew doubled their lead four minutes later when Malte Amundsen made one of the best assists of the season with a long pass to Yeboah, who put the ball away to delight the rain-soaked, gold-and-black clad fans at Lower.com field.

ALSO READ | Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory

LAFC, whose style relies on counter attacking, never got into gear in the first half and Crew keeper Patrick Schulte was not forced to make a save until close to halftime.

After the break, Carlos Vela, playing what could be his final game for LAFC, tried to capitalise on a defensive miscue but his shot went directly into the arms of Schulte.

LAFC finally responded in the 74th minute when Jesus Murillo stole the ball in the Crew’s half and found an open Denis Bouanga, whose first attempt hit Schulte in the face.

The golden boot winner fired the rebound home to cut the deficit but the Crew defence held out to ensure victory on a rainy day in Central Ohio.

Related Topics

MLS /

The Columbus Crew /

Los Angeles FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  3. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first T20 international between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Lazio dominates but draws 1-1 at 10-man Verona, Inter hosts Udinese
    AP
  4. La Liga 2023: Brave Girona can win La Liga, says Xavi ahead of Barca clash
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag says door still open to Sancho at Man Utd
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Columbus Crew beats LAFC 2-1 to win MLS Cup for third time
    Reuters
  2. Aston Villa beats Arsenal 1-0 for club record 15th straight home victory
    Reuters
  3. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch India Women vs England Women T20 series 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first T20 international between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment