Football Football Premier League: Timo Werner to join Chelsea The striker will join his new club next month, thereby foregoing the opportunity to play the Champions League quarterfinal with RB Leipzig. AP LONDON 18 June, 2020 15:17 IST Timo Werner stands in the stadium prior to the Bundesliga contest between RB Leipzig and Fortuna Duesseldorf in Leipzig on Wednesday. - AP AP LONDON 18 June, 2020 15:17 IST Chelsea has agreed to a deal with Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join next month and shun the opportunity to play for the German club in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Premier League team had already agreed to a deal in principle with Werner after meeting his release clause of around EUR 60 million (USD 68 million)."He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination," Chelsea said.Despite not having Werner when the suspended Champions League resumes in August, Leipzig wished him well, saying "we have grown up together."ALSO READ | EPL resumes with anti-racism message, technical glitchWerner was with Leipzig when it made its top-flight debut in 2016, and he matched the club scoring record of 93 on Wednesday against Fortuna Dŵlt}sseldorf. "We've achieved a lot together and as a young player I was able to continue my development in a perfect way and become a national team player," Werner said."For me, it was clear that my next step would take me abroad, and that was always my dream. It's not a decision against RB Leipzig but for my dream, to play one day in the Premier League, the strongest league in the world. And now I get the chance to take the next step with a top European club. I'm very excited about this new adventure, about the atmosphere and about football in England."