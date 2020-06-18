Mainz stuns Dortmund to all but secure Bundesliga survival

Mainz 05 scored on either side of the break through Jonathan Burkhardt and Jean-Philippe Mateta to stun host Borussia Dortmund 2-0 and take a big step towards remaining in the Bundesliga for another season.

With Bayern Munich having secured its eighth consecutive league title on Tuesday and Dortmund certain of a top-four finish and a Champions League spot, the host rarely threatened in the first half.

Mainz was the livelier team and 19-year-old Burkhardt, who minutes earlier had gone close, grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute with his first league goal on his second start.

Although Dortmund club bosses had warned that the season was not finished despite having secured a Champions League spot, the side looked unmotivated.

The visiting side doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart with Mateta's penalty after Roman Buerki had saved a shot from Pierre Kunde and defender Lukasz Piszczek brought down Danny Latza in the box.

Dortmund made feeble attempts to fight back and Achraf Hakimi's free kick was tipped over the bar but the side was lucky not to concede a third goal as Mainz created several good chances.

Mainz is now 15th on 34 points, five points above the relegation playoff spot with two games remaining.

Dortmund remained in second place on 66 points, 10 behind Bayern, after RB Leipzig, in third on 63, conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 with Fortuna Duesseldorf. Leipzig hosts Dortmund on Saturday.