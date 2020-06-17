Football

Arminia Bielefeld returns to Bundesliga after 11 years

Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rival Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.

Reuters
BERLIN 17 June, 2020 12:54 IST
Football goal

Former Bundesliga champion VfB Stuttgart is third on 52 also with three games left to play.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
BERLIN 17 June, 2020 12:54 IST

Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rival Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.

The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.

READ: Fans sing in trees as Union Berlin seals Bundesliga survival

Bielefeld, which last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, is now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. It is seven clear of Hamburg SV, which has played 32 matches.

Former Bundesliga champion VfB Stuttgart is third on 52 also with three games left to play.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third-placed team goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the club that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos