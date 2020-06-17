Football Football Arminia Bielefeld returns to Bundesliga after 11 years Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rival Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday. Reuters BERLIN 17 June, 2020 12:54 IST Former Bundesliga champion VfB Stuttgart is third on 52 also with three games left to play. - Getty Images Reuters BERLIN 17 June, 2020 12:54 IST Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rival Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.READ: Fans sing in trees as Union Berlin seals Bundesliga survivalBielefeld, which last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, is now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. It is seven clear of Hamburg SV, which has played 32 matches.Former Bundesliga champion VfB Stuttgart is third on 52 also with three games left to play.The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third-placed team goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the club that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos