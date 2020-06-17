Arminia Bielefeld returns to Bundesliga after 11 years

Arminia Bielefeld secured promotion to the Bundesliga next season after rival Hamburg SV stumbled to a 1-1 draw against VfL Osnabrueck on Tuesday.

The result guaranteed Bielefeld a top-two finish with three games left to play.

READ: Fans sing in trees as Union Berlin seals Bundesliga survival

Bielefeld, which last played in the Bundesliga in 2009, is now on 61 points from 31 games after beating Dynamo Dresden 4-0 on Monday. It is seven clear of Hamburg SV, which has played 32 matches.

Former Bundesliga champion VfB Stuttgart is third on 52 also with three games left to play.

The top two clubs win automatic promotion while the third-placed team goes into a relegation/promotion playoff with the club that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga.