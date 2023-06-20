Tottenham’s Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

Published : Jun 20, 2023 22:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur warms up prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe’s top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment.

Al-Ittihad is keen to sign the South Korea forward for around 50 million pounds ($63.62 million) and are preparing to offer Son a long-term deal worth 25 million pounds per year, British media have reported.

“I have many things to do in the Premier League,” Son said on Tuesday after South Korea’s 1-1 friendly draw with El Salvador.

“Money doesn’t matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important.”

The Saudi Arabian side have signed Karim Benzema on a three-season deal, worth $165 million according to local media who also report N’Golo Kante is set to sign for the club next from Chelsea.